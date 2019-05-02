Apiece Apart Just Launched Plus Sizes, and Wow, We Want Everything

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart

Any time we're ready to drop some dough on clothing, we ask ourselves the same questions: "Will I actually wear this? Is there more than one way to style this? Is this something that I'll be able to wear for years to come?" Apiece Apart is one of those brands that passes the test every time, and has become a go-to for wardrobe staples that aren't boring (a well-placed tie closure or fun color option makes all the difference). That's why we're so excited that even more people can now enjoy these clothes, as Apiece Apart just launched its first extended sizing collection for Spring 2019 with sizes ranging from 14 to 20.

Keeping things as versatile as ever, the collection includes a pair of breezy, khaki culottes, striped shirtdresses, and throw-on-and-go jumpsuits, all which will no doubt be on heavy rotation as we head into warmer weather. Starting today, everything will be shoppable at both Apiece Apart and 11 Honoré, and prices will range from $275 to $495. Even if that seems like a bit of a splurge, trust us — the amount of times you'll reach for this stuff will be well worth the investment.

Take a look at every chic, wear-everywhere item, ahead, then add to cart at ApieceApart.com.

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart

Image zoom Courtesy Apiece Apart