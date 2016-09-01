A.P.C. and Outdoor Voices Launch the Athleisure Collection of Our Dreams

Need a little motivation to book that extra barre class this weekend? We’ve got the perfect place to find it: a capsule collection of sleek and streetwise activewear basics from beloved French label A.P.C. and Outdoor Voices (arguably the buzziest brand in the athletic apparel landscape right now) just out today. Trust us, you’re going to want a good excuse to order more than one piece.

With emphasis evenly placed on flattering, easy-to-move in fits and high performance fabrics, the line presents an elevated alternative to your usual gym fare with precisely cut essentials, like slim sweatpants and a matching anorak and track short set, you can easily layer with regular clothes post-workout. That said, it’s totally fine to skip sweating it out altogether as well: styles this chic shouldn’t be limited to exercise! We've already got big plans to mix the open back bodysuit (!!!) with vintage Levi's and a statement earrings for cocktails one night.

Courtesy

While available in both A.P.C. and Outdoor Voices boutiques around the world, the full selection, which is priced in the $60 to $290 range, can also be purchased online. But we’ve got a feeling that won’t be the case for long—visit outdoorvoices.com and apc.fr for first dibs now!