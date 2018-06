Anyone Can Go Gold

4 of 9 Charles Sykes/Rex; Peter Brooker/Rex

Lindsay Lohan

TECHNIQUE: If you want to transform yourself from a true redhead to a believable light blonde, Los Angeles hairstylist Richard Marin, who has worked with Lohan, recommends adding pale golden highlights around the face and along the part, and darker blond pieces underneath to create more depth.

PRO TIP: “Lindsay really goes for it,” Marin says of the actress, who went directly from auburn to icy blond. For a gradual evolution, he suggests adding more and more blond pieces during a six-month period. But don’t be skimpy with the first set of highlights, he adds: “If you don’t put in enough, it can look more like a drab red color than blond.”