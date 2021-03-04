Everyone's Buying This One Sleeveless Jumpsuit for Spring

The arrival of March means the end of winter is near and warm weather is on the horizon. While this month marks one year of tremendous grief and loss for many, it also brings hope for brighter days to come. And treating yourself to some new pieces for spring may be just the pick-me-up you need to lift your spirits ahead of the season. Along with thousands of Amazon shoppers, we've got our eyes on this top-rated $28 sleeveless jumpsuit.
Available in 20 colors, the tank top jumpsuit has a scoop neck, a keyhole opening on the back, an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, and cuffs around the ankles. Ranging in size from small to XXL, it's made from a comfy blend of cotton and polyester and conveniently comes with two side pockets.
Regardless of what you have planned this spring, you'll have no trouble fitting this jumpsuit into your outfit queue. You can pair it with casual sneakers and a denim jacket, dress it up with sandals and statement jewelry, or even wear a tee underneath for an overalls-inspired look.
As the number one best-selling women's romper on Amazon, this sleeveless jumpsuit is clearly a winner, at least according to the 4,600 shoppers who left it a five-star rating.
"I have owned some pretty expensive active rompers (Patagonia Fleetwith, Mountain Hardwear Railay, etc.), and this blows them both away," one wrote. "While my other rompers have been flattering and sleek, the tech fabric is no match for cotton. This romper is flattering, cozy, and super sleek looking. I've already converted a couple friends."
A second shopper chimed in: "This little gem exceeded my expectations, and then some! This fits perfectly and has stretch for extra comfort. I love the color, and even though it recommends dry cleaning, I washed it on delicate, and it's totally fine. I am definitely buying this in another color or two!"
We could all use something to make us smile these days, and this under-$30 jumpsuit could be the thing to do it. Shop it in two other colors on Amazon, below, and toggle through all of the color options here.