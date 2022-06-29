Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day

We still have two weeks left until Amazon Prime Day officially begins, but that hasn't stopped the retailer from releasing early deals. You can already get top-rated clothes, shoes, and accessories for discounted prices, and we found one deal we'd recommend snatching up now: This "comfortable and flattering" Anrabess cut-out maxi dress is on sale for $35.

Cut-out fashion has become a major trend this summer, and Amazon even has a storefront full of dresses in the skin-baring style. The Anrabess maxi comes in 23 colors, both short- and long-sleeve silhouettes, and sizes small through extra large. It's made from a machine-washable blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, and it has subtle shoulder pads, a knot detail in the front with side cut-outs, and two side slits.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Since the dress has a simple shape and design, you can easily style it for a wide range of occasions. For a casual weekend day, wear it with white sneakers, a denim jacket, and a convenient crossbody bag. To dress it up, throw on a pair of heeled sandals, a jeweled clutch, and statement earrings. You could even wear it as a swimwear cover-up at the beach with flat sandals and a tote bag if you're feeling fancy.

One Amazon shopper is "in love" with the cut-out maxi because it's "great quality, flattering, and such a versatile summer dress." Another reviewer, who "usually cannot do shoulder pads," said "these ones are really small and seriously make the whole look." A third shopper agreed, adding that the "shoulder pads add a little fancier touch without looking too bulky."

You can even wear the cut-out dress as a maternity outfit. A reviewer wore the maxi at 30 weeks pregnant and said it was "so comfy, breathable, stretchy, and stylish." It doesn't get more versatile than that.

Between its glowing reviews and pre-Prime Day sale price, this maxi dress truly has it all. Shop more colors of the Anrabess cut-out dress for $35 at Amazon, below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com