Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is ‘Comfier Than Cashmere’
We’re not exactly sure how it happened, but sweater weather — that wonderful temperature when you can finally slip on a thick knit cardigan or pullover after months of perspiring in tank tops and shorts — has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon in recent years. It’s been written about in songs, poked fun at in SNL skits, and featured prominently on Instagram (a query for #sweaterweather reveals a casual 4.7 million posts). Needless to say, people love pulling on a comfy sweater on a crisp day, and Amazon shoppers have deemed this asymmetrical turtleneck one of the best.
Available in 16 fall-ready colors, including classic black, rusty orange, and wine red, the knit pullover features many flattering and cozy details. Its asymmetrical hem line offers a higher cut in the front than in the back, which you can style with a stretchy pair of leggings, your go-to skinny jeans, or even wide-leg pants for a head-to-toe oversized look. The loose-fitting sweater also features a chunky turtleneck to up the comfy factor and batwing sleeves for a touch of drama.
$36; amazon.com
A baggy sweater like this is sure to become a fall and winter staple in your wardrobe. It will keep you bundled up whether you’re relaxing at home or venturing out on a socially distanced outdoor activity. It’s warm enough to wear on its own during the fall, and when the weather gets even colder, it will still look stylish layered with a wool coat or long puffer.
Shoppers have certainly figured out plenty of ways to style the versatile sweater that’s earned the title of the best-selling pullover on Amazon. Many reviewers shared images of their looks, showing off the tunic with leggings, boots, wide-brimmed hats, jeans, and even mini skirts. They say it’s soft, lightweight, comfortably oversized. One even said it’s “comfier than cashmere,” which, for a $36 sweater, is no minor compliment.
If you’re itching to add a few new sweaters to your collection without spending a fortune, head to Amazon to order this affordable best-selling pullover.
