I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Skims Slip Dress That's Always Sold Out

Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019, and her sleek, barely-there shapewear has continued to break the internet since — even now, the waitlist for anything trendy is, and I'm only slightly exaggerating, a trillion years long. I, like so many others, was drawn to the brand's slinky lounge dress, which has been consistently sold out in a majority of sizes and colors since it launched. Despite stalking the website every day and signing up for alerts, I never managed to snag the now TikTok-viral dress in my size. (I mean, good for Kim.)

A whole pandemic went by and my mind became occupied with things other than getting my hands on the dress — until I spotted Jonathan van Ness strutting their stuff in the black slip at a meet and greet in NYC this summer. The hunt was back on… but my size was still sold out. After toying around with the idea of spending over $100 on a pre-owned slip from eBay (desperate times), I talked myself out of it and took to Amazon, where I found AnotherChill's Slip Lounge Dress. It looked eerily similar to the Skims dress and had a handful of reviews calling it a "dupe" — I was sold.

The slip comes in a handful of colors like black, pink, blue, and gray, as well as three different styles; you can get it as a sleeveless maxi, sleeveless mini, or a long-sleeved maxi. It's fitted and sizes range from XXS to XL — I ordered a size S so that it would be nice and snug. After I ordered it, it arrived the next day (thanks, Prime) and I wore it that night. It's soft and comfy thanks to its polyester and spandex fabric blend; I was worried about the material being flimsy, but it's surprisingly durable and breathable. I also love the long length, which fits well on me as someone with a taller height.

The AnotherChill dress is super easy to style; I love wearing it as is with a pair of flip-flops and hoop earrings, or dressing it up with strappy heels and my colorful Staud bag. It's not just a summer dress, either — I plan on wearing it in the fall with an oversized chunky cardigan and fuzzy clogs.

It's currently ranking at the top of Amazon's best-selling formal dress list, and for good reason. Customers say the "extremely flattering" and "stretchy" dress "feels good the skin" and "accentuates all of your curves."

"Needed a dress for a wedding, [and I] was so skeptical buying this dress, thinking it would be thin and show all my flaws," one shopper wrote. "[But I] put it on and WOW! Not only is the fabric so soft and lightweight, [but] it's not that sheer and it hits in all the right places. The length and flow of the bottom is elegant and has just enough sexy to it. Love this dress."

While my Skims itch has been scratched, I'm still waiting for a restock on the limited-edition bubblegum pink color and am curious to compare the two. Until then, catch me wearing the AnotherChill Slip Lounge Dress everywhere with my sneakers, sunnies, and fanny pack.