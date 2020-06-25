This Stylish One-Piece Is Destined to Be a Best-Seller

One-pieces have come a long way. Once deemed the “safer,” more modest option of swimwear, the full-coverage bathing suit has gotten many makeovers in recent years, with designers playing around with eye-catching necklines, bold cutouts, and belted detailing to give it a more sultry spin. That means you can now really have the best of both worlds while lounging poolside. The protection of a one-piece combined with the skin-baring details of a two-piece creates a suit that’s anything but basic or boring.
A swimsuit that’s practical yet still sexy may seem hard to come by, but it really isn’t. There are tons available on the swimwear landscape, like this Anne Cole one-piece that’s on super sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale. If its poppy colorway and shiny, '80s-esque fabric don’t pull you in, its low-cut back and extra-cool belt detailing certainly will.
Put simply, the sure-to-sell-out swimsuit is so smartly designed, from the material of choice down to the low-back that ensures zero awkward tan lines, it’s bound to become a best seller this season. Made from a nylon-spandex blend that’s durable and opaque, the one-piece will withstand repeat wears and tough external factors like sunscreen and chlorine. The shiny fabrication also ensures no wardrobe mishaps (ehem, see-through suits are so last year) while giving it a trendy, retro feel.
Shop now: $23–$75 (Originally $98); amazon.com
But perhaps the best facet of all is the belt detailing that’s especially on-trend. Over the years, built-in belts have begun to infiltrate the swimwear world, offering an eye-catching, form-fitting touch that takes any old suit to entirely new levels of cool. Now, this Anne Cole one-piece isn’t just any old suit, but the waist-defining accessory certainly still adds some major pizzazz.
This is a one-piece you don’t want to sleep on, and the fact that it’s more than half off should give you all the more reason to scoop it up. Shop the most stylish suit on Amazon today.