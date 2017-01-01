Start Your Resolution In Style with Target’s New Anna Kaiser Collaboration

It’s the very first day of 2017 and man, oh man, do you have some big plans. This is going to be the year you stop biting your nails, start calling your mom more often, and, of course, finally use that untouched gym membership you’ve guiltily kept around since last January. But first, let's talk about what you'll wear.

AKT In Motion founder and celebrity trainer (clients include Karlie Kloss, Shakira, and Hilary Duff) Anna Kaiser is a great place to start. Aptly launching today, her new activewear line for C9 Champion: Target includes 16 studio-sleek styles—think double layered sports bras, streamlined leggings, the coziest knit caps ever—you’ll feel great wearing both through a grueling class, and to grab an almond milk latte after. "One of my pet peeves in athleisure today is clothes that make a woman feel square and one-dimensional," the fitness guru told us. "I wanted to use asymmetrical lines, layering, and mesh paneling to flatter a woman's curves, and add a bit of unexpected intrigue to each piece." Even better? You don't need to limit yourself to just one or two pieces to make rent: with nothing marked higher than $42, a head-to-toe look costs less than most designer leggings.

The entire range is available in sizes XS-4X, and there are even a few maternity-specific designs. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks in action (including a shot of Anna herself—she's the high-kicking blonde in the beanie!), and visit target.com to shop the full selection.

Need a little more motivation than just shiny new exercise gear? To celebrate their collaboration, the Anna Kaiser and Target will be hosting free training sessions this month in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta with some AKT’s top instructors, and offering complementary workouts on her app, AKT on Demand, through mid-February.

Courtesy Target

Shop the look: Sports bra ($22; target.com). Sports pants ($30; target.com).

Courtesy Target

Shop the look: Sports leggings from left to right: ($35; target.com). ($42; target.com). ($40; target.com)

Courtesy of Target

Shop the look: Beanie hat ($13; target.com). Tank top ($22; target.com). Leggings ($40; target.com).