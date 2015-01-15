Actress and Style Icon Anita Ekberg Dies at 83: See Her Most Glamorous Looks

Courtesy Everett Collection
Samantha Simon
Jan 15, 2015 @ 11:02 am

Swedish actress Anita Ekberg died on Sunday at the age of 83, leaving behind a lifetime of iconic roles and unforgettable fashion choices. An onscreen sex symbol and vintage glamour queen, Ekberg made her first big splash in Federico Fellini’s 1960 classic, La Dolce Vita. Donning a strapless black evening gown as she seductively waded through Rome’s Fountain of Trevi in the film, Ekberg established herself as a style icon for decades to come.

To celebrate the life of the screen siren, we’re taking a look back at Ekberg’s most memorable fashion moments. From va-va-voom gowns to micro-pleated skirts and turtleneck dresses, Ekberg was always ahead of the trend—and surely, her wardrobe never suffered a dull moment. Click through the gallery to see some of Ekberg’s best looks ever.

PHOTOS: Anita Ekberg's Most Glamorous Looks

1 of 12 Courtesy Everett Collection

Breakout Moment in La Dolce Vita

Anita Ekberg entered Rome's Trevi Fountain in a strapless black evening gown in this iconic scene from Federico Fellini's 1960 film, La Dolce Vita.
2 of 12 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Striking a Pose in Rome

With a toy poodle in tow, Ekberg hit the cobblestone streets of Rome in a full skirt, striped blouse, and slingback heels. She once again cinched the look at the waist with an embellished wide belt.
3 of 12 Everett Collection

Going for the Gold

The actress sported a glammed-up look of gold lamé pants under a black satin dress for a night out in 1952. The finishing touches? Gold sandals, sparkling jewels, and long black gloves to match.
4 of 12 Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Demure in a Full Floral Skirt

Ekberg paired a demure turtleneck with a voluminous floral-print skirt to attend a press reception in London. She accented the look with a choker necklace and an embellished wide belt at the waist.
5 of 12 Keystone/Getty Images

Micro-pleats in Morocco

Ekberg twirled around barefoot wearing a crop top and long micro-pleated skirt on the terrace of the Parador Hotel in Spanish Morocco.
6 of 12 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A Bombshell in Lace

The actress stunned in a nude and white lace dress in 1955. She paired the spaghetti-strap frock with pearl chandelier earrings.
7 of 12 Bob Haswell/Express/Getty Images

Putting a Twist on the Classic LBD

Ekberg relaxed in London wearing a black turtleneck dress in November 1955. Her stack of bracelets, oversize earrings, and retro waves added an extra-glamorous touch to the look.
8 of 12 Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Turning Heads in Casablanca

All eyes were on Ekberg during a scene from the 1955 TV series Casablanca. Her costume included a sheer micro-pleated skirt, a low-cut top, and a scarf that dramatically blew in the wind behind her.
9 of 12 Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Breaking Out the Icy Accessories

Ekberg attended a party in Los Angeles wearing a strappy black dress and a matching scarf draped around her neck. She added a jeweled headband and statement earrings to top off the glamorous outfit.
10 of 12 Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

A Regal Affair

To attend the Royal Film Performance of The Battle of the River Plate with her husband, Anthony Steel, in October 1956, Ekberg wore a curve-hugging white mermaid-tail gown. Her accessories for the night out at the Empire Leicester Square in London were a matching fur stole and embellished gloves.
11 of 12 Popperfoto/Getty Images

Having A White-Hot Moment

Even while poolside, Ekberg maintained her sexy style. She paired a tailored white shirt with super-short white shorts in the 1960s, adding a bright red belt and matching red lip for a standout contrast.
12 of 12 Popperfoto/Getty Images

Effortlessly Classic in Black

While in London in November 1963, the actress wore a conservative black sleeveless dress adorned with a brooch. She added a pinky ring, winged eyeliner, and an updo to complete the classic ensemble.

