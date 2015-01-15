Actress and Style Icon Anita Ekberg Dies at 83: See Her Most Glamorous Looks

Swedish actress Anita Ekberg died on Sunday at the age of 83, leaving behind a lifetime of iconic roles and unforgettable fashion choices. An onscreen sex symbol and vintage glamour queen, Ekberg made her first big splash in Federico Fellini’s 1960 classic, La Dolce Vita. Donning a strapless black evening gown as she seductively waded through Rome’s Fountain of Trevi in the film, Ekberg established herself as a style icon for decades to come.

To celebrate the life of the screen siren, we’re taking a look back at Ekberg’s most memorable fashion moments. From va-va-voom gowns to micro-pleated skirts and turtleneck dresses, Ekberg was always ahead of the trend—and surely, her wardrobe never suffered a dull moment. Click through the gallery to see some of Ekberg’s best looks ever.

PHOTOS: Anita Ekberg's Most Glamorous Looks