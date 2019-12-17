This $148 Coat and Classic Handbag Are Key if You Want to Emulate Angelina Jolie's Timeless Style

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

It's really hard to track down any pictures of Angelina Jolie in embarrassing, questionable outfits. She mastered the art of timeless dressing a long time ago, and she never strays away from her signature classic style.

Jolie was shot by the paparazzi in London on Sunday night, and her outfit was just as timeless as ever. This time, she stayed warm in a $148 Everlane trench coat. It's not the first time she's worn the piece, either. Jolie has been proving the coat is a smart investment for quite some time now.

This was, however, the first time I've seen her carrying a Senreve Voya tote bag ($895; senreve.com). If you aren't familiar with the up-and-coming brand, several other A-listers have been spotted with it, from Priyanka Chopra to Gabrielle Union. The bags come in a ton of fun shades, but, of course, Jolie kept things classy with a match-everything beige color.

Even when Jolie is on the red carpet, it's all about a neutral color palette and timeless silhouettes. I'm definitely taking notes, and channeling Jolie's classic style this winter.

