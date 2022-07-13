Fashion Angelina Jolie Styled Her $4,400 Bag With This Simple Summer Staple That's Under $50 at Amazon Now all we need is a trip to Rome. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images While out in Rome on vacation, Angelina Jolie would have looked like any other tourist in a matching linen tank and pair of wide-leg linen pants set if it wasn't for her oversized YSL Icare bag. The bag retails for $4,400 and has been worn by every celebrity from Zoe Kravitz to Hailey Bieber. It's the kind of bag that makes grocery shopping look luxurious, easily fitting seven dozen eggs and pounds of peaches. It's obviously not the kind of bag you'd ever find on Amazon, but white linen pants like Jolie's are on sale for under $50 on Prime Day, and they have the same ability to make errands look luxe. At the very least, throwing on a pair makes you look and feel like you're on vacation. Courtesy Shop now: $206 (Originally $295); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $242 (Originally $345); amazon.com For Prime Day, there are plenty of linen pants marked down to under $50, like Roxy's Oceanside pants. But the best deals are on the wide range of linen offerings by Vince, a brand known for its elevated basics and devoted celebrity fans. Every Jennifer from Lawrence to Aniston to Garner has worn Vince on repeat. Jolie owns quite a few pieces by the elevated basics brand, too, and we wouldn't be surprised if the yet-to-be-ID'd linen pants she wore in Rome happened to be by Vince. Best Linen Pants Amazon Prime Day Deals Roxy Oceanside Pants, $40 (Originally $44) Roxy Oceanside High-Waisted Beach Pant, $41 (Originally $50) Vince Linen Tapered Pants, $206 (Originally $295) Vince Tie Front Crop Wide Pant, $242 (Originally $345) Vince Linen Crop Wide Leg Pant, $228 (Originally $325) Vince Washed Casual Pant, $242 (Originally $345) Vince Linen Black Crop Wide Leg Pant, $149 (Originally $325) NYDJ Trouser Pant in Linen, $103 (Originally $119) Vince linen pants typically retail for upwards of $300, but Prime Day has nearly all of them marked down for as low as $149. To fully channel Jolie, you'll need a spare $5,000 to spend on a YSL Icare and a ticket to Rome. But we'd say an on-sale pair of Vince linen pants is at least a great place to start for thousands less. Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Feature Surprising Designer Finds and Summer Essentials Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit