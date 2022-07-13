Angelina Jolie Styled Her $4,400 Bag With This Simple Summer Staple That's Under $50 at Amazon 

While out in Rome on vacation, Angelina Jolie would have looked like any other tourist in a matching linen tank and pair of wide-leg linen pants set if it wasn't for her oversized YSL Icare bag.

The bag retails for $4,400 and has been worn by every celebrity from Zoe Kravitz to Hailey Bieber. It's the kind of bag that makes grocery shopping look luxurious, easily fitting seven dozen eggs and pounds of peaches. It's obviously not the kind of bag you'd ever find on Amazon, but white linen pants like Jolie's are on sale for under $50 on Prime Day, and they have the same ability to make errands look luxe. At the very least, throwing on a pair makes you look and feel like you're on vacation.

Courtesy

Shop now: $206 (Originally $295); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $242 (Originally $345); amazon.com

For Prime Day, there are plenty of linen pants marked down to under $50, like Roxy's Oceanside pants. But the best deals are on the wide range of linen offerings by Vince, a brand known for its elevated basics and devoted celebrity fans. Every Jennifer from Lawrence to Aniston to Garner has worn Vince on repeat. Jolie owns quite a few pieces by the elevated basics brand, too, and we wouldn't be surprised if the yet-to-be-ID'd linen pants she wore in Rome happened to be by Vince.

Best Linen Pants Amazon Prime Day Deals

Vince linen pants typically retail for upwards of $300, but Prime Day has nearly all of them marked down for as low as $149. To fully channel Jolie, you'll need a spare $5,000 to spend on a YSL Icare and a ticket to Rome. But we'd say an on-sale pair of Vince linen pants is at least a great place to start for thousands less.