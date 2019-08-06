The Comfy Style Staple Angelina Jolie Can’t Stop Wearing

Image zoom WCP,Bruce ,Javilez / BACKGRID

Some may consider summer to be an "easy" season to dress for, but those of us who have stood in front of our closet, frantically searching for something cute, not-too-wrinkled, and warm enough to endure frigid AC temps know that's not the case. It can be tricky to put together an outfit that checks all those boxes, but Angelina Jolie has found the solution, and it comes in the form of a long, breezy, comfy caftan.

The star has been wearing this wardrobe staple on repeat, proving that it's way more versatile than a beach coverup. With the right accessories and footwear choice, Jolie has taken it from errands to eveningwear, and we have a feeling that caftans are her go-to style of the summer.

RELATED: Actually, the ‘80s Dress Trend Is More Wearable Than You Think

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

On more than one occasion, we've seen the star style this piece with leather sandals from Gabriela Hearst, thus convincing us that a pair of slides will perfectly complete the look.

Image zoom Bruce/Javiles/WCP / BACKGRID

Jolie also tends to go the monochromatic route when adding a handbag, even opting for Delvaux's summery, picnic basket-like box bag to match her creamy caftan.

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Headed to dinner or drinks with friends? Do as the actress did and reach for classic pumps and diamond studs, both of which will help make your dress seem more elevated.