Love Fashion? Love Puns? This Is the Book for You

Brian Anstey
May 03, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Kate Moose, Jil Salamander, Alexander Fang. Few people could dream up punny monikers for the fashion community quite like illustrator turned Insta-sensation Angelica Hicks. Hicks, a monthly contributor to InStyle's monthly Horoscope column, has developed a collection of witty visual puns, which have taken social media by storm. She's gathered favorites from her feed and more into her new book, Tongue in Chic

From her satirical supermarket featuring such delicacies as a Thom Brownie and Donut-ella Versace to her impossible collaborations (Victoria's Secret Service, Hot Heels), Hicks celebrates the who's who of fashion and celebrity. 

Check out some favorites:

