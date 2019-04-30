This Flattering Swimsuit Sold Out 10 Times Last Year — And It’s Finally Back in Stock

Image zoom Instagram/AndieSwim

Direct-to-consumer swimwear brand Andie took spandex and nylon, and turned them into form-flattering magic when it made the Mykonos suit.

The highly wearable one-piece swimsuit shook the internet when it first launched, selling out in record time. Almost immediately, a waitlist formed and grew to more than 10,000 people, all eager to make the maillot their own. That year, the suit would end up selling out a total of ten times.

To understand the grand appeal of the minimal Mykonos, we have to look at the simple, thoughtful construction. The full coverage bottom of the bathing suit is fastened to the top by a wide ‘strap’ panel around the underbust. The top features a plunging yet secure neckline with extra-wide straps and removable cups that make it amazing for large busts.

The particular materials used in the unit — a double-lined spandex and nylon blend — holds you in comfortably without pinching, but rather, it compresses for a smooth finish. The fabric also offers UPF 50+ sun protection in all sizes from XS to XXL.

Reviewers adore the suit, too. “Love my new Mykonos swimsuit,” writes one buyer. “I am 5’6” and approximately 133 lbs. I ordered a medium and it fits perfectly. The quality of the fabric is great and it is super comfortable!”

“First off, I LOVE this suit. I am very hard to fit... size small to medium but with very large bust,” writes another. “Usually the suit is either too baggy in the other parts in order to fit the bust or I'm busting out of the seams up top. Not with this one! Fits PERFECT. It's sexy, but classic and not too over-revealing.”

Finally, just in time for poolside season, the best-selling swimsuit is back in stock four colors: Black, Poppy, Navy, and Turmeric. Priced at just $95, The Mykonos is only available at AndieSwim.com.

