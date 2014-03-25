. . . And Your Dream Shoes Too

shoesofprey.com Be forewarned: You can easily spend hours on this site tricking out one of 12 shoe shapes with nearly 170 types of leather, silk, and suede in hundreds of colors (and sizes up to 15). For $350, one of our editors crafted a fierce pair of leopard booties.
