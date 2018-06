Up-and-Coming Style Stars

20 of 40 Vallery Jean/FilmMagic

Erin Heatherton-Casual

Victoria's Secret Angel Erin Heatherton shopped Miami Beach in the perfect off-duty-model look: a leather jacket over an oversize sweater and leggings. "I think fashion is so trend-oriented, but the thing that makes someone fashionable and makes them carry their clothes well is if they know their body and know what they like," Heatherton told InStyle.com. "That takes experimentation. You have to go and shop and buy vintage and try different things."