Amy Adams's $50 Red-Carpet Dress Is Selling Out Everywhere

Move over, couture designs and fluffy gowns, affordable dresses are having a moment in Hollywood. Earlier this summer, we spotted Olivia Munn wearing a $23 dress. And at the Giffoni Film Festival, Amy Adams brought a Vince Camuto fit-and flare look to the red carpet.

Adams kept her accessories minimal with single-strap sandals and delicate earrings. But this is definitely one of those dresses that can be worn so many ways. The affordable stunner is a floral print ombré number that was originally priced at $148, and has been marked down to $50.

Unfortunately, fans did not waste a minute copping the classic design. It has sold out at Nordstrom and on Amazon. And it's nowhere to be found on Vince Camuto's website. But thankfully, the brand created similar styles with the same exact print. There's a fitted sleeveless option that stops just above the knee ($51; 6pm.com). And there's a shorter rendition with cutaway shoulders ($128; amazon.com).

You'd better move fast if you want to get your hands on either one. Chances are they'll end up selling out, too.