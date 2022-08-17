Amazon's Best-Selling Dress Is a "Fantastic Transitional Piece" for Fall — and It's 40% Off

The changing of seasons always ushers in new style trends and buzzy colors to try out inspired by the runway, social media, and celebrities. Between larger than life pants, Jennifer Garner-approved Dad shoes, and TikTok makeup ideas that seem to change hourly, the inspiration never seems to run dry.

Nailing down your wardrobe in between seasons, however, is not as seamless of a process; sometimes it's too hot for jeans or too cold for sleeveless options. Sure, you can layer up with a denim jacket or hoodie, but when you want to look put together,the Amoretu Tunic Dress is a transitional favorite among InStyle editors and Amazon shoppers alike.

Courtesy

Shop now: $28-$33; amazon.com

The three-tier dress is breathable enough for summer weather and lightweight enough underneath jackets as temperatures start to drop. This above-the-knee dress features a deep V-neckline and three sleeve options — short, long, and sleeveless — easily taking you from a day at the office to after hours, no matter the season.

Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers love this dress for its seasonless and all-occasion ability — in fact, it's currently the retailer's best-selling dress. "[It's] super comfortable and functional for work and easy [to] transition to night or [a] casual weekend," one shopper said. "It's the perfect dress to transition between summer and fall. I always receive compliments when I wear it," another raved.

Shoppers even call out the relaxed shape as a favorite feature. "It is roomy and comfy," one wrote. "I love this dress! It is flowy, flattering, comfortable, and fun," another shopper shared.

Plus, the dress is available in over 20 colors and patterns, which are appropriate for all occasions. The best part: It's now on sale for 40 percent off. Between the price and all those color options, it's time to stock up. Buy the Amoretu Tunic Dress starting at $28 on Amazon.