American Eagle Just Extended Its Denim Size Range

I am always, always in the market for a new pair of jeans. I know it’s summer, I know it’s hot, and I know that shopping for jeans (especially in extended sizes) can be a bit of a fitting room nightmare — but it’s a battle I’m willing to fight, because I both love and look excellent in denim.

That's why my ears perked up when I heard about American Eagle's latest announcement. Starting July 23, the brand will offer 12 new styles in sizes 00-24, a further size extension of their Curvy Jeans collection, originally launched with sizes 00-20. American Eagle is also extending its men’s denim sizing from 26-48. That’s right: Even more body types will be able to get their hands on a pair of classic American Eagle jeans, both online and in stores — which means that no matter what size you are, you can try your jeans on before you buy them.

"We felt strongly that everyone should be able to find a pair of jeans at American Eagle stores," says Chad Kessler, Global Brand President of American Eagle. "We’ve heard that a lot of women don’t even go to the mall anymore because they can only find their fit online. That’s not the experience we want to offer our customers."

The currently available women’s Curvy Jean collection is available in 12 new washes, five lengths, and five fits — if you’re unfamiliar with AE’s Curvy cut, the jeans are designed to give more space in the thigh and hip, and eliminate waistband gapping. Once the extended size range launches, you’ll be able to get Curvy jeans in over 30 different fits, up to a size 24. Styles include light wash, black jeans, boot cut, flares, ankle-length, distressed, high-waisted, and more.

You can shop American Eagle Curvy jeans here, and find extended sizing available online and in-store on July 23.