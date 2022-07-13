This Sculpting $15 Tank Is My Summer Mainstay — and 15,000+ People Love It, Too

You never know when a purchase is going to waltz in and change your life. Just after joining InStyle's commerce team, a colleague at another outlet spotlighted Vichyie's tank top for the enormous amount of five-star ratings it had collected and the fervor with which people were picking up every color. I was convinced to get a few — and after essentially living in the shirts for a year, I am now that person getting multiples while I can at a Prime Day price.

What makes this top so great? Aside from the name (which unfortunately calls to mind the Vichy regime), the Vichyie tank top is practically perfect in every way. It's the Mary Poppins of shirts for when I want to look nice but put in next to no effort: The racerback style makes my shoulders look *chef's kiss,* and the ribbed material, a blend of polyester and five percent Spandex, is soft, stretchy, and thick enough to wear braless. (I don't like bras and snakes for the same reason: I don't want to be squeezed.)

Ordering clothes off Amazon can sometimes be variable, but I've reordered the tank top in different colors no fewer than five times, and each delivery has matched its picture to a T. The black and khaki iterations are effortlessly '90s, especially when paired with a choker, while the red is vibrant and the greens are perfect for reproductive rights protests (they're getting a lot of wear this summer).

Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Despite the Vichyie tank's under-$25 price, I've been impressed by how fantastically the shirts fare in my washer and dryer — even cycling through the laundry multiple times a week hasn't faded its colors, shrunk the fit, or created any loose threads. With everything the basic has going for it, I'm not stunned the tank has over 15,000 five-star ratings. Among its thousand-plus glowing reviews, others agreed that the tank is comfortable, flattering, and versatile.

It's not often a tank top makes me feel like an off-duty supermodel, but Vichyie's gone and done the damn thing. And for that, I'm grateful (and about to try the highlighter yellow trend). If you'd like to try the brand's shopper and editor favorite for yourself, get the ribbed tank top for $15 while it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.