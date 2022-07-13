Shopping Amazon Fashion This Sculpting $15 Tank Is My Summer Mainstay — and 15,000+ People Love It, Too I'm stocking up while it’s on sale. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle You never know when a purchase is going to waltz in and change your life. Just after joining InStyle's commerce team, a colleague at another outlet spotlighted Vichyie's tank top for the enormous amount of five-star ratings it had collected and the fervor with which people were picking up every color. I was convinced to get a few — and after essentially living in the shirts for a year, I am now that person getting multiples while I can at a Prime Day price. What makes this top so great? Aside from the name (which unfortunately calls to mind the Vichy regime), the Vichyie tank top is practically perfect in every way. It's the Mary Poppins of shirts for when I want to look nice but put in next to no effort: The racerback style makes my shoulders look *chef's kiss,* and the ribbed material, a blend of polyester and five percent Spandex, is soft, stretchy, and thick enough to wear braless. (I don't like bras and snakes for the same reason: I don't want to be squeezed.) Ordering clothes off Amazon can sometimes be variable, but I've reordered the tank top in different colors no fewer than five times, and each delivery has matched its picture to a T. The black and khaki iterations are effortlessly '90s, especially when paired with a choker, while the red is vibrant and the greens are perfect for reproductive rights protests (they're getting a lot of wear this summer). Courtesy Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com Despite the Vichyie tank's under-$25 price, I've been impressed by how fantastically the shirts fare in my washer and dryer — even cycling through the laundry multiple times a week hasn't faded its colors, shrunk the fit, or created any loose threads. With everything the basic has going for it, I'm not stunned the tank has over 15,000 five-star ratings. Among its thousand-plus glowing reviews, others agreed that the tank is comfortable, flattering, and versatile. It's not often a tank top makes me feel like an off-duty supermodel, but Vichyie's gone and done the damn thing. And for that, I'm grateful (and about to try the highlighter yellow trend). If you'd like to try the brand's shopper and editor favorite for yourself, get the ribbed tank top for $15 while it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Feature Surprising Designer Finds and Summer Essentials Royals-Approved Comfy Superga Sneakers Are Up to 60% Off This Prime Day Apple Headphones Are the Most Unexpected Celebrity Accessory of 2022, and They're on Major Sale Today Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit