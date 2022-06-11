Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This "Super Flattering" Puff-Sleeve Top That's Just $23

Made from a stretchy, lightweight blend of spandex and rayon, this airy shirt is ideal for strolls in the sun and summer days in the office. And while its flowy T-shirt silhouette is a classic staple, puff sleeves and a shallow V-neck create a put together-look that pairs with everything from casual jeans to work-ready slacks. For anyone who prefers to keep covered while outside (shout-out to my easily-sunburned girlies), this blouse comes in an equally cute long-sleeve version. In addition to 47 color options (think solids like black, green, white, and apricot, plus some patterned options), this top also comes in five sizes ranging from small to XX-large.