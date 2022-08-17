This Flattering, Celebrity-Approved Shorts Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Internet-Famous Section

Grab a pair before summer ends.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving

Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022
Amazon Scrunched Bike Short Trend
Photo: Getty Images

When Bella Hadid made bike shorts fashion back in 2018, I was a little hesitant. Maybe it was the fact that they looked too functional or that my dad wore them during his daily cycle, but something about the trend was so wrong. Cut to 2022, Bella is still wearing bike shorts, and now, so am I — specifically the kind that gives you a wedgie. The butt-scrunch trend kicked off last year with a shout-out from Lizzo and thousands of endorsements on TikTok. While still controversial, the style's gravity-defying feature gives the derrière a serious lift, which is probably why so many pairs are currently on Amazon's Internet Famous Section.

The key difference between scrunch shorts and regular bike shorts is a seam or stitch between the contours of your bum to define and lift. The result? A bottom that looks like it's been toned by a thousand squats, but without any of the work. Best of all, they're super comfortable, and despite their popularity, not too pricey. Take the TikTok-famous Aurola Workout Shorts for instance; ultra-soft and seamless, they're perfect for lounging, working out, or running errands. Plus, they have a compressive waistband and come in 22 colors.

Amazon Bike Short
Courtesy

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Another internet-famous option is the Suuksess Crop Workout Shorts, which feature a flattering V-shaped waistline and lifting seam in the back. In addition to 12 muted shades like dusty purple and light brown, these workout bottoms also include a pocket that's big enough to fit a phone. Comparatively, the Aoxjox Trinity Workout Shorts pair the same angled back seam with a longer length — ideal for those who prefer a little more coverage.

Amazon Bike Short
Courtesy

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Aoxjox Trinity Workout Biker Shorts
Courtesy

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Don't miss your chance to hop on this supermodel-approved trend before the end of summer, especially since the internet's most popular pairs start at just $16.

Amazon Bike Short
Courtesy

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Various women models wearing bike shorts
9 Bike Shorts That Will Take You From SoulCycle to Brunch
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Ribbed Butt-Scrunching Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These $16 Butt-Lifting Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Satina Bike Shorts
Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings Brand Released $18 Bike Shorts With Pockets Just in Time for Summer
Amazon Prime Black Jeggings
These Now-$20 Pants Look Like Jeans but "Feel Like Super Comfy Leggings," Shoppers Say
Internet Famous summer fashion
Amazon Just Added New Summer Fashion to Its Internet Famous Section — and Everything Is Less Than $70
Amazon Most-Loved Swimsuits
It's Official: These Are the Most-Loved Swimsuits on Amazon for Summer 2022
Hollywood’s Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It’s Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Garner Spanx Leggings Sale
These Jennifer Garner-Approved Lifting Leggings Are on Sale in a Summer-Ready Cropped Version
Airpods Amazon Prime
Apple Headphones Are the Most Unexpected Celebrity Accessory of 2022, and They're on Major Sale Today
Amazon Hoop Earrings
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These $14 Hoop Earrings That "Don't Scratch or Tarnish"
Amazon Prime Fashion and Beauty Deals
15 Viral Fashion and Beauty Products to Get on Sale in the Final Hours of Prime Day, Starting at $4
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Butt-Scrunching leggings shorts
The TikTok-Famous Butt-Crack Leggings Are Now Available as Shorts — and They're Just $17
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend