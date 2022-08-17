Shopping Amazon Fashion This Flattering, Celebrity-Approved Shorts Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Internet-Famous Section Grab a pair before summer ends. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Website Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images When Bella Hadid made bike shorts fashion back in 2018, I was a little hesitant. Maybe it was the fact that they looked too functional or that my dad wore them during his daily cycle, but something about the trend was so wrong. Cut to 2022, Bella is still wearing bike shorts, and now, so am I — specifically the kind that gives you a wedgie. The butt-scrunch trend kicked off last year with a shout-out from Lizzo and thousands of endorsements on TikTok. While still controversial, the style's gravity-defying feature gives the derrière a serious lift, which is probably why so many pairs are currently on Amazon's Internet Famous Section. The key difference between scrunch shorts and regular bike shorts is a seam or stitch between the contours of your bum to define and lift. The result? A bottom that looks like it's been toned by a thousand squats, but without any of the work. Best of all, they're super comfortable, and despite their popularity, not too pricey. Take the TikTok-famous Aurola Workout Shorts for instance; ultra-soft and seamless, they're perfect for lounging, working out, or running errands. Plus, they have a compressive waistband and come in 22 colors. Courtesy Shop now: $28; amazon.com Another internet-famous option is the Suuksess Crop Workout Shorts, which feature a flattering V-shaped waistline and lifting seam in the back. In addition to 12 muted shades like dusty purple and light brown, these workout bottoms also include a pocket that's big enough to fit a phone. Comparatively, the Aoxjox Trinity Workout Shorts pair the same angled back seam with a longer length — ideal for those who prefer a little more coverage. Courtesy Shop now: $25; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $16; amazon.com Don't miss your chance to hop on this supermodel-approved trend before the end of summer, especially since the internet's most popular pairs start at just $16. Courtesy Shop now: $23; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit