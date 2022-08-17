This Flattering, Celebrity-Approved Shorts Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Internet-Famous Section

When Bella Hadid made bike shorts fashion back in 2018, I was a little hesitant. Maybe it was the fact that they looked too functional or that my dad wore them during his daily cycle, but something about the trend was so wrong. Cut to 2022, Bella is still wearing bike shorts, and now, so am I — specifically the kind that gives you a wedgie. The butt-scrunch trend kicked off last year with a shout-out from Lizzo and thousands of endorsements on TikTok. While still controversial, the style's gravity-defying feature gives the derrière a serious lift, which is probably why so many pairs are currently on Amazon's Internet Famous Section.

The key difference between scrunch shorts and regular bike shorts is a seam or stitch between the contours of your bum to define and lift. The result? A bottom that looks like it's been toned by a thousand squats, but without any of the work. Best of all, they're super comfortable, and despite their popularity, not too pricey. Take the TikTok-famous Aurola Workout Shorts for instance; ultra-soft and seamless, they're perfect for lounging, working out, or running errands. Plus, they have a compressive waistband and come in 22 colors.

Another internet-famous option is the Suuksess Crop Workout Shorts, which feature a flattering V-shaped waistline and lifting seam in the back. In addition to 12 muted shades like dusty purple and light brown, these workout bottoms also include a pocket that's big enough to fit a phone. Comparatively, the Aoxjox Trinity Workout Shorts pair the same angled back seam with a longer length — ideal for those who prefer a little more coverage.

Don't miss your chance to hop on this supermodel-approved trend before the end of summer, especially since the internet's most popular pairs start at just $16.

