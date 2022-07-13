These Now-$20 Pants Look Like Jeans but "Feel Like Super Comfy Leggings," Shoppers Say

  You only have a few hours left to get the flattering best-sellers on major sale.

By
Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.

Published on July 13, 2022
Amazon Prime Black Jeggings
Photo: Getty Images

From supermodel-approved bags to the exact pair of jeans J.Lo wore the other week, there are so many must-have fashion deals included in Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Consequently, now is one of the best times of the year to stock up on clothing basics, AKA pants, tops, and shoes you can wear all the time. The only thing better than finding bottoms that go with anything? Ones that are also so comfortable you won't want to take them off. In a nutshell: these stretchy jeans that are on sale for just $20.

While the term "jegging" might send you straight back to 2013, the Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging has a classic, relaxed fit that evades datedness. Available in 22 different colors, these jeans are also extremely versatile. Timeless Light Wash pairs perfectly with sneakers and a t-shirt, while Black can be dressed up for the office. There are even colorful options like Coral Pink, Sage Green, and Dark Camel. Though they look like your average pair of denim pants, these bottoms feature a pull-on design and soft cotton fabric that gives them that loungewear feel. In fact, shoppers swear they "feel like super comfy leggings."

Amazon Essentials Women's Stretch Pull-On Jegging
Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (Originally $29); amazon.com

"These are the only work pants I will wear now," wrote one shopper, adding that they are "super comfortable" and "very easy to dress up." Another reviewer wrote that "you would never guess they were pull-on jeggings" and swears they "look and feel like real jeans." A third described them as "extremely comfortable and flattering," noting that the slightly compressive waistband is nice and snug without feeling constricting.

These jeggings have already received nearly 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and considering that Prime Day ends tonight, now is definitely the time to buy. Shop these flattering bottoms and other fashion finds ASAP:

