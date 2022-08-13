I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Fashion Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

I don't know about you, but I'm so over the heat — and it's only the second weekend of August. I've even given up on going to the beach and grabbing outdoor drinks because, well, I'm simply tired of sweating. It's safe to say that I'm already itching for fall, and my Amazon cart, which currently includes a pair of mules and a cute cropped sweatshirt, reflects that.

If you, like me, are thinking of doing some end-of-summer shopping with the hope that the season will end faster, Amazon is currently littered with deals on everything from designer goodies to haircare must-haves. The fashion markdowns in particular are too good to miss (hello, 45 percent-off platform Crocs), so I'll be taking advantage before these sales are over.

Here are the five Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart this weekend:

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Courtesy

I feel like most people who aren't familiar with Crocs just think they come in one style, but the brand has quite a few other options that are much more chic than the original, in my opinion. I mean, look at these platformed options — they have a bubbly, chunky sole and come in stylish shades like a peachy pale blush, off-white bone, and white with a tie-dye heel. I use my regular Crocs as house shoes, so I'm banking that these will be even more supportive and comfortable — I may even take 'em for a spin outdoors.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $55); amazon.com

JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag

Courtesy

The brand behind the affordable $80 bag that Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski (along with a slew of other celebs) have worn makes other expensive-looking styles, like this croc-embossed purse that gives off major '90s vibes. The beige, brown, and dark green shades are perfect options for fall, though all 13 color options are over 50 percent off right now.

Plus, nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have nothing but good things to say about the bag. "It looks expensive, like the other reviews say," one customer wrote. "It is so flattering as a shoulder bag, in the crook of the elbow, or swinging from your hand! I love this bag and am already considering black for fall/winter."

Shop now: $39 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Tilocow Flat Mules

Courtesy

I went through my shoes recently and realized I need to step my mule game up. I love mules but only have one black pair I reach for in the fall, so I'm going to try this simple-but-gorg (and currently under $40!) pair from Tilocow. The mule comes in 24 colors and patterns and is available in faux suede, faux leather, and canvas styles. More than 1,400 people approve of the shoe, saying they're "attractive," "comfortable," and "cozy without being too hot."

Shop now: $36 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Oqq Ribbed Seamless Yoga Shorts

Courtesy

I missed one of the latest Skims drops, so I'm compromising with this much cheaper, but still flattering-looking pack of shorts from brand Oqq. The seamless and high-waisted shorts come in tons of pretty color combinations, from brown, blue, and gray to magenta, lime green, and bright purple. They're ribbed, super stretchy, and moisture-wicking, and over 3,000 customers like them. The only downside is that they're only available in sizes S to L, but if you're looking for something similar, these soft anti-chafing shorts from Wirarpa go up to size 5XL — and they're also on sale.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $52); amazon.com

Amazhiyu Cropped Pullover

Courtesy

I'm a huge fan of cropped pullovers, and after seeing Hilary Duff recently wear one over a slip dress, I'm ready to add another one to my collection. I love all the colors this Amazhiya sweatshirt comes in, including beige, mauve, and burnt orange, and think the thick crewneck and exposed seam hem style is really cute. One shopper's review made me add it to my cart instantly: "Do you want a flattering, comfortable, cropped hoodie that resembles ones that retail for $150+ without that price tag? Look no further. This one is the one you want," they wrote.

Shop now: $24 (Originally $35); amazon.com