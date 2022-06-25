I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

Including a hydration-boosting face mask and summery slides.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Amazon Prime Day kicks off next month, which means the retailer's deals are going to get better and better as the date approaches. This weekend's deals are already top-notch, from a flirty one-shoulder jumpsuit that looks like linen but costs a lot less to a classic skin-firming moisturizer from the drugstore brand Sarah Jessica Parker just partnered with.

Below are the five Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart this weekend:

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing & Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask
Courtesy

Lady Gaga recently made a TikTok where she used a fancy hydrogel sheet mask before applying makeup. While her pick costs a whopping $135 for a 5-pack, this on-sale 12-pack of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost sheet masks is just $25 right now. Customers say the cooling mask leaves skin "hydrated, smooth, and soft." One shopper even raved that after they used the sheet mask, their skin looked like they "spent $200 on a collagen facial."

Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Courtesy

This jumpsuit has been living in my brain rent-free ever since I first saw it. I love the delicate, strappy, one-shoulder style and the fact that it looks like linen (and feels like it too, according to shoppers). The Anrabess jumpsuit comes in 21 perfect-for-summer colors and has two pockets. Customers say it's "sexy" and breathable.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $53); amazon.com

RoC Multi Correxion Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer
Courtesy

RoC is one of those drugstore brands I've heard good things about but never tried (anyone else?). Sarah Jessica Parker recently partnered with the brand to launch an age-positive campaign, and I have subsequently added a couple of its products to my cart. RoC's popular Multi Correxion Daily Moisturizer is on sale at Amazon (Parker touted the plumping version as one of her faves), and has over 8,000 glowing reviews from shoppers; one called it a "magical potion" that has done more for their "middle-aged, sun-damaged skin" than anything else.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Freedom Moses Two-Band Slides

Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides
Courtesy

You probably recognize Freedom Moses' fun slides as the brand known for its comfy and super colorful sandals. The best part: they are on mega-sale right now. There are over 50 colors and prints to choose from, including this adorable strawberry pattern that I'm eyeing. One person said they're "so lightweight," they felt like they were "barefoot" wearing them, while another shopper with "a lot of foot issues" raved that they were comfortable "right out of the box." Grab your favorite pair for as low as $18 while you can — select options are already low in stock.

Shop now: $18–$45 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Automet Flowy Running Shorts

AUTOMET Womens 2 in 1 Flowy Running Shorts Casual Summer Athletic Workout Biker Shorts
Courtesy

I've been seeing these two-in-one running and biker shorts pop up on Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart a ton recently, and I'm intrigued. They have a flowy, lightweight fabric that's draped over a pair of quick-drying built-in shorts (similar to a skort). The Auotmet pair comes in 27 pretty colors and sizes XS to XXL. Reviewers mention that they're flattering, comfortable, and oh-so-soft.

Shop now: $18–$21 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Shopping Editor MDW Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Summer
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
Amazon Summer Fashion Deals
Amazon Just Added 1,000+ New Fashion Deals to Its Summer Style Section, With Prices Starting at $5
Eberjey Loungewear Sale
I've Gifted These Ridiculously Soft Loungewear Sets 10+ Times — and They're 50% Off This Weekend Only
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Summer Products Trending on Amazon
The 10 Summer Essentials Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on Right Now
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
This Summer Is All About Bright-Colored Fashion, and You Can Shop the Trend for Under $100 at Amazon
New Amazon Fashion Arrivals
Out of 4,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Amazon Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Best New Amazon Fashion Arrivals
Out of 2,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping