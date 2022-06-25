I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend

Amazon Prime Day kicks off next month, which means the retailer's deals are going to get better and better as the date approaches. This weekend's deals are already top-notch, from a flirty one-shoulder jumpsuit that looks like linen but costs a lot less to a classic skin-firming moisturizer from the drugstore brand Sarah Jessica Parker just partnered with.

Below are the five Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart this weekend:

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

Courtesy

Lady Gaga recently made a TikTok where she used a fancy hydrogel sheet mask before applying makeup. While her pick costs a whopping $135 for a 5-pack, this on-sale 12-pack of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost sheet masks is just $25 right now. Customers say the cooling mask leaves skin "hydrated, smooth, and soft." One shopper even raved that after they used the sheet mask, their skin looked like they "spent $200 on a collagen facial."

Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Courtesy

This jumpsuit has been living in my brain rent-free ever since I first saw it. I love the delicate, strappy, one-shoulder style and the fact that it looks like linen (and feels like it too, according to shoppers). The Anrabess jumpsuit comes in 21 perfect-for-summer colors and has two pockets. Customers say it's "sexy" and breathable.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $53); amazon.com

RoC Multi Correxion Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

Courtesy

RoC is one of those drugstore brands I've heard good things about but never tried (anyone else?). Sarah Jessica Parker recently partnered with the brand to launch an age-positive campaign, and I have subsequently added a couple of its products to my cart. RoC's popular Multi Correxion Daily Moisturizer is on sale at Amazon (Parker touted the plumping version as one of her faves), and has over 8,000 glowing reviews from shoppers; one called it a "magical potion" that has done more for their "middle-aged, sun-damaged skin" than anything else.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Freedom Moses Two-Band Slides

Courtesy

You probably recognize Freedom Moses' fun slides as the brand known for its comfy and super colorful sandals. The best part: they are on mega-sale right now. There are over 50 colors and prints to choose from, including this adorable strawberry pattern that I'm eyeing. One person said they're "so lightweight," they felt like they were "barefoot" wearing them, while another shopper with "a lot of foot issues" raved that they were comfortable "right out of the box." Grab your favorite pair for as low as $18 while you can — select options are already low in stock.

Shop now: $18–$45 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Automet Flowy Running Shorts

Courtesy

I've been seeing these two-in-one running and biker shorts pop up on Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart a ton recently, and I'm intrigued. They have a flowy, lightweight fabric that's draped over a pair of quick-drying built-in shorts (similar to a skort). The Auotmet pair comes in 27 pretty colors and sizes XS to XXL. Reviewers mention that they're flattering, comfortable, and oh-so-soft.

Shop now: $18–$21 (Originally $30); amazon.com