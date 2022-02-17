I Used Amazon Prime's Best-Kept Secret to Try Out a Dozen Dresses for Free
While Amazon Prime is best known for quick shipping and exclusive deals, the membership also gives you access to helpful shopping services. One of the options is Prime Try Before You Buy, a program that lets Prime members try out clothing, shoes, and accessories for seven days before deciding what to keep. And thanks to that option, I was able to test out a dozen Amazon dresses for free from the comfort of my own home.
I'm a huge fan of shopping in brick and mortar stores, but there's something about dressing rooms that feels rushed and stressful. So, when I found out I could essentially use my bedroom as a dressing room with Prime Try Before You Buy, I was immediately sold. I placed two separate orders, each with six dresses that I tested for seven days before paying a dime. Once I decided which five I wanted to keep, I sent the rest back to Amazon for free and only paid for the ones that worked.
Now, you know I wouldn't leave you hanging on which dresses earned spots in my wardrobe. Below, I rounded up my five favorite dresses from Amazon that I'll be wearing on repeat this spring:
- Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress, $19 (Originally $20)
- Daily Ritual Super-Soft Terry Drawstring Waist Dress, $34
- The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $50
- RVCA Avery Woven Short-Sleeve Dress, $54 (Originally $65)
- The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $60
Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress
Every wardrobe needs a comfortable swing dress, and I'm convinced this sleeveless Wild Meadow one is the perfect option. It's made from an incredibly soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, and comes in six colors and sizes XXS through XXL. Since it has a racerback design, I like to style it as a sporty look with a sports bra underneath and sneakers. I can also see myself wearing it as a swimsuit cover-up this spring and summer. And beyond its versatility, the best part is that it costs just $19.
Daily Ritual Super-Soft Terry Drawstring Waist Dress
Another ridiculously comfortable option, the Daily Ritual Drawstring Waist Dress has become my go-to pick for those confusing weather days when it's not quite cold enough for a full-on winter outfit, but still too chilly for a sundress. My favorite feature on the dress is the drawstring waist, so I can adjust it to fit my short torso. It comes in five colors and sizes XS through XXL.
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
I've always wanted a slip dress, so when I saw this silky midi one from The Drop included in the program, I knew I had to try it. It has adjustable straps, which is a huge win for a short-waisted person like me, and a flattering V-neckline in the front and the back. Plus, it comes in sizes XXS through 5X. For now, I plan to wear the slip dress with a turtleneck, tights, and a pair of heeled booties, but once the weather gets nicer, it'll look great with strappy heels and statement jewelry.
RVCA Avery Woven Short Sleeve Dress
You can never have too many little black dresses, and the RVCA Avery Short-Sleeve Dress made a great addition to my wardrobe. The V-neckline, flutter sleeves, and buttons down the front are all cute, but the best part is that it has an adjustable lace-up tie on the back. That means I can tie it loosely to create more of a shift dress, or tie it tightly for a fit-and-flare. Right now, it's on sale for 17 percent off.
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
I was skeptical if the Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress would fit me, but to my surprise, it has hidden buttons inside that make the straps adjustable. Between that feature and the elastic on the back, this flowy dress fits like a dream. I can just picture myself wearing the dress on vacation with beachy waves in my hair, sandals, and a woven handbag. It comes in four colors, and honestly I might need to add more to my wardrobe.
