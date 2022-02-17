I Used Amazon Prime's Best-Kept Secret to Try Out a Dozen Dresses for Free

Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress

Every wardrobe needs a comfortable swing dress, and I'm convinced this sleeveless Wild Meadow one is the perfect option. It's made from an incredibly soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, and comes in six colors and sizes XXS through XXL. Since it has a racerback design, I like to style it as a sporty look with a sports bra underneath and sneakers. I can also see myself wearing it as a swimsuit cover-up this spring and summer. And beyond its versatility, the best part is that it costs just $19.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $20); amazon.com