Amazon Has an Entire Section of Trendy Summer Tops — and Prices Start at $7

Amazon knows a thing or two about fashion, so when it dropped its summer fashion guide, we were all ears. Along with flattering swimwear and breezy dresses, the list also included trendy summer tops, and we, of course, had to see what it included.

After a closer look, all of them will keep you looking cute and feeling cool, and comfortable – which is exactly what summer fashion is all about. It includes essentials like light and easy button-up tops and tank tops, but also so many chic options, such as knit tank tops, puff-sleeve blouses, cut-out tops, and so much more. You'll find something for all occasions — from date nights to beach days to wine-tastings — and prices start at just $9.

Shop the 12 Best Tops From Amazon to Wear This Season

What we love about this top is its incredible versatility; you could wear it to work with some slacks, then easily throw on a skirt or some jeans to wear it for after-work drinks with friends. One shopper said the top's square neckline and puffy sleeves are "very flattering," while another said they "got so many compliments" while wearing it. The top comes in over 20 colors and sizes X-small to XX-large plus. Note: the brand recommends sizing up.

With its cozy knit fabric, this tank top from SweatyRocks makes the perfect transitional tank for warmer spring days and cooler summer days. It has a peplum waist, ruffle details, and is made of an acrylic-nylon fabric blend, which together, shoppers say make it "very soft, comfortable, and flattering." It comes in various colors including beige, rust, and olive, and sizes X-small to X-large.

A light and breezy button-up is essential to a summer wardrobe, seconded by one shopper who called it "the best basic you can have." It has a linen-like texture that makes us want to grab a straw hat, beach bag, a cold drink, and head to the beach. It has over 3,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and comes in more than 20 color options.

Florals for summer? Groundbreaking. Nonetheless, florals are still fun to wear throughout the summer and this blouse from BB Dakota is so flattering. It has a smocked bodice with a crisscross design at the top creating a V-neckline. And while the long sleeves might seem a bit warm for summer, the lightweight polyester fabric will keep you cool.

With its silk-like texture, V-neckline, and drawstring closure, this camisole from Daily Ritual will be great for everything from wearing to work under blazers to summer nights out on the town. It comes in several color options, such as beige, lilac, and brown, and sizes X-small to XX-large.

