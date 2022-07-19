Strangers Always Compliment Me When I Wear This Expensive-Looking Amazon Slip Dress

I don't own a lot of expensive clothing. Anyone who knows me knows I swear by affordable basics like my favorite $8 Hanes T-shirt or a good Old Navy find. I like to dress up from time to time, but don't love the idea of spending hundreds on a nice dress — which is why this expensive-looking $50 option from Amazon has become my go-to.

I own The Drop's Ana Midi Slip Dress in four colors (out of 21 vibrant options!) — that's how much I like it. Available up to size 5X, the lingerie-inspired dress has a V-neck on the front and back, thin, adjustable straps, and slits on both sides of the hem. It's lightweight, super silky, and has a flattering body-skimming fit that's tighter on the chest and more relaxed in the mid-section. It's not super stretchy but comfortable and true to size.

Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Every time I've worn the dress, I received compliments from total strangers, whether to my face or through the not-so-discreet "I love her dress" whispers I've overheard. My favorite part is revealing that it's actually from Amazon, which is usually met with an, "Oh my god, really?" For $50, I think the dress is worth having in multiple colors; it's versatile and can be dressed up or down, whether on its own with a pair of heels or with a T-shirt and sneakers for a more casual look. The one thing to keep in mind is that the slip dress is pretty delicate and stains easily, so I'm more careful than usual when I wear it.

Courtesy

Over 500 Amazon shoppers agree that the The Drop dress is "beautiful" and exceeds their expectations. Customers say it makes them feel "totally sexy and confident," and is even nice enough to wear to a wedding.

My advice? Grab two colors of The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress — I guarantee you'll be wearing it all summer.

Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com