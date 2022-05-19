This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100
Now that many of us are heading back into the office, you may find yourself struggling to put together work-appropriate outfits. The transition from sweatpants to business attire is not an easy one, but I found an affordable and size-inclusive brand that has all the sophisticated clothes you need to get back into the swing of things. Amazon's in-house brand The Drop is full of office-ready tops, bottoms, and dresses in sizes XXS through 5X, all for under $100.
Shop Office Clothes From The Drop:
- Winona Striped Mock-Neck Short-Sleeve Ribbed Sweater, $40
- Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $45
- Marisol Long-Sleeve Ruffle Smocked Crop Top, $45
- Dakota Belted Mini Shirt Dress, $50
- India Relaxed Linen Loose-Fit Shirt, $50
- Finley Relaxed Linen Pull-On Wide-Leg Pant, $55
- Abby Flat Front Pant, $55
- Sharon Loose-Fit Pleated Pants, $55
- Ilana Loose Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress, $60
- Lexi Puff-Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Smocked Back Dress, $60
- Tessa Polo Jersey Midi Sweater Dress, $60
- Blake Long Blazer, $70
- Rumi Elongated Vest, $70
Starting off with a timeless, three-quarter-sleeve blouse, the Marisol Crop Top comes in seven colors, including both neutrals and bright shades. The cotton shirt has puff sleeves, a smocked bodice, and ruffles along the square neckline and the hemline. It's the perfect length to pair with high-waisted jeans, trousers, or a skirt. And at just $45, it's a staple top everyone could use in their closet.
Of course, no work wardrobe is complete without a blazer, and this long-line one is my personal favorite. Available in six colors, the structured jacket has a notched collar, a single button closure on the front, two foldover side pockets, and a vent in the back. I've been wearing this blazer with a tight-fitted tank top and high-waisted trousers to the office, but you could also dress it down with jeans and sneakers.
Shop now: $70; amazon.com
Speaking of trousers, the Sharon Loose-Fit Pants are the perfect combination of comfort and style. The cotton, high-waisted pants have pleats down the front, a button and zipper closure, and side pockets. But the secret is that they have elastic on the back for an extra comfortable fit. Wear them with a blazer or a simple blouse, and you're ready to go.
Shop now: $55; amazon.com
If skirts are more your thing, consider the Maya Silky Slip Skirt, which I constantly reach for in my closet. It comes in 21 colors and patterns and is made from a smooth and breathable blend of polyester and elastane. The elastic waistband makes it comfortable enough to wear all day long, and it lays flat over a fitted tank or tee. I'll be wearing this to the office all summer long.
For a dress moment, Ilana Sleeveless Maxi is "so versatile and so chic," according to a reviewer. It comes in three colors — black, terracotta, and white — and is made from lightweight cotton. The dress has a high neckline, two side pockets, a straight-down silhouette with a ruffled hem, and a keyhole button closure on the back. Dress it down with a pair of white sneakers and a denim jacket, or dress it up with heeled sandals and jeweled earrings — the styling possibilities are endless.
Shop now: $60; amazon.com
Whether you're thrilled about heading into the office or not, you can't deny it's a great fashion opportunity. Check out more affordable staple pieces from The Drop, here.