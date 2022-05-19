Credit: Amazon/InStyle

This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100

Everything comes in sizes XXS through 5X.
By Eden Lichterman May 19, 2022 @ 5:00 am
Now that many of us are heading back into the office, you may find yourself struggling to put together work-appropriate outfits. The transition from sweatpants to business attire is not an easy one, but I found an affordable and size-inclusive brand that has all the sophisticated clothes you need to get back into the swing of things. Amazon's in-house brand The Drop is full of office-ready tops, bottoms, and dresses in sizes XXS through 5X, all for under $100. 

Shop Office Clothes From The Drop:

Starting off with a timeless, three-quarter-sleeve blouse, the Marisol Crop Top comes in seven colors, including both neutrals and bright shades. The cotton shirt has puff sleeves, a smocked bodice, and ruffles along the square neckline and the hemline. It's the perfect length to pair with high-waisted jeans, trousers, or a skirt. And at just $45, it's a staple top everyone could use in their closet.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Of course, no work wardrobe is complete without a blazer, and this long-line one is my personal favorite. Available in six colors, the structured jacket has a notched collar, a single button closure on the front, two foldover side pockets, and a vent in the back. I've been wearing this blazer with a tight-fitted tank top and high-waisted trousers to the office, but you could also dress it down with jeans and sneakers. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Speaking of trousers, the Sharon Loose-Fit Pants are the perfect combination of comfort and style. The cotton, high-waisted pants have pleats down the front, a button and zipper closure, and side pockets. But the secret is that they have elastic on the back for an extra comfortable fit. Wear them with a blazer or a simple blouse, and you're ready to go. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

If skirts are more your thing, consider the Maya Silky Slip Skirt, which I constantly reach for in my closet. It comes in 21 colors and patterns and is made from a smooth and breathable blend of polyester and elastane. The elastic waistband makes it comfortable enough to wear all day long, and it lays flat over a fitted tank or tee. I'll be wearing this to the office all summer long. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

For a dress moment, Ilana Sleeveless Maxi is "so versatile and so chic," according to a reviewer. It comes in three colors — black, terracotta, and white — and is made from lightweight cotton. The dress has a high neckline, two side pockets, a straight-down silhouette with a ruffled hem, and a keyhole button closure on the back. Dress it down with a pair of white sneakers and a denim jacket, or dress it up with heeled sandals and jeweled earrings — the styling possibilities are endless. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Whether you're thrilled about heading into the office or not, you can't deny it's a great fashion opportunity. Check out more affordable staple pieces from The Drop, here

