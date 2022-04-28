Amazon Just Launched Its Own Nightgown-Inspired Midi Dress — and It's Selling Out Fast
Ever since the $150 Hill House Home Nap Dress went viral a couple of years ago, I've been on the hunt for more affordable alternatives. Last year, I found five under-$40 dresses on Amazon that give off similar cottagecore vibes, but they didn't quite achieve the same silhouette as the original model. Well, that just changed: Amazon's in-house label The Drop launched the Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, which has the same nightgown-inspired look for less than half the price.
If you're unfamiliar with the flowy dress trend, it started in 2019 when Hill House Home released the original Ellie Nap Dress, a sleeveless midi silhouette with ruffled straps, a shirred bodice, and a tiered skirt. The dress became so popular that in 2020, the brand sold $1 million worth of dresses in just a half hour. But, if you're unable to dish out over $100 for the OG Nap Dress this spring, opt for the $70 Amazon version instead.
Available in five colors and patterns, the Amazon dress has flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice, functional side pockets, and a ruffled hemline. It's made from machine-washable cotton sateen and comes in sizes XXS through 5X. Since the whole point of the nightgown-inspired dress trend is to make getting out of your sweatpants a little easier, you can count on this midi to feel lightweight, breezy, and above all, comfortable.
Depending on the style you choose, the midi can be easily dressed up or down. For an evening look, pair the black or white version with heels, hoop earrings, and a jeweled clutch. During the day, style one of the floral options with flat sandals or sneakers, a denim jacket, and a crossbody bag. You can even wear the dress as a beach cover-up — it's just that versatile.
As you can imagine, some sizes and colors of this dress are already selling out, so if you want it for the upcoming season, grab it now. Shop more colors and patterns of the Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress on Amazon, below.