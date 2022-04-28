Amazon Just Launched Its Own Nightgown-Inspired Midi Dress — and It's Selling Out Fast

Ever since the $150 Hill House Home Nap Dress went viral a couple of years ago, I've been on the hunt for more affordable alternatives. Last year, I found five under-$40 dresses on Amazon that give off similar cottagecore vibes, but they didn't quite achieve the same silhouette as the original model. Well, that just changed: Amazon's in-house label The Drop launched the Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, which has the same nightgown-inspired look for less than half the price.