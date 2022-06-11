No One Believes Me When I Tell Them This Expensive-Looking Maxi Dress Is From Amazon
One of my favorite parts about shopping on Amazon is finding high-quality clothes that look way more expensive than they actually are. Take this tiered maxi dress from The Drop, for example. I have it in two colors, and every time I wear it, people stop me on the street and ask me where it's from. There's nothing more satisfying than the shock on their faces when I tell them it's a $60 Amazon dress.
Available in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the summer dress has a square neckline, three tiers in the skirt, two side pockets, and adjustable straps that you can either wear straight or crossed over one another. Plus, there's elastic on the back of the neckline, which makes sure it stays comfortably in place all day long.
I wear this dress for many occasions. For work events, I wear it with strappy flat sandals, a cardigan, and a leather tote bag. On the weekends, I dress it down with white sneakers, a denim jacket, and a crossbody bag. You could even dress it up for a night out with a pair of heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a clutch. I'm telling you, it's the most versatile dress you'll find at an affordable price point.
But don't just take it from me; Amazon shoppers are also thrilled with the sundress' quality and wearability. One reviewer called it the "all-around perfect dress" since it's "beautiful, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down." A second shopper called it the "perfect weight," while a third said it'll be "great during the hot days of summer to beat the heat."
I already have it in navy and light purple, but now that summer is officially here, I'm going to order a few more colors. Especially as I head back into the office a couple days a week, I can see this dress becoming a staple piece in my outfit rotation.
If I've convinced you to add the tiered maxi dress to your cart, check out more color options, below.
