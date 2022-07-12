Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Flattering Swimwear, and Tons of Top-Rated Styles Are Half-Off Right Now

I love sales, but I totally understand the getting-overwhelmed-by-options part that's enough to deter you from said sale altogether. So, what I've done is create a dream list of things I want — basically, all the things I actually need and will use — and only focus on those at the time the discounts drop. With summer in full swing and beach season heating up, it shouldn't be a big surprise that swimsuits are at the top of my list.

It's also no secret that swimwear can get pricey — like super expensive — which is why whenever I see a really good one- or two-piece marked down, I scoop it up faster than you can count to three. And while there are currently a few deals happening on the beachside staple, none beat the swimwear sales I've seen for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Deals

There are quite literally thousands of swimsuits on Amazon, so the key is to figure out what you're looking for, but to help you narrow down your picks, I've found seven on sale for Prime Day that are 100 percent worth adding to cart ASAP. All of these are easy on the eyes, — the designs are a 10 in our book (just look at the trendy cutout detailing on this one), and they're also really flattering thanks to smart features that offer extra shaping and lifting support where you might need it.

Whether you're looking for a timeless one-piece or an of-the-moment two-piece, you can shop them all below while they're on sale for Prime Day 2022.

La Blanca Island Goddess Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Shop now: $42 (Originally $83); amazon.com

Timeless and sleek is the name of the game with this simple La Blanca one-piece that features subtle shirring on the side, creating the illusion of a more snatched waist. It averages a 4.5-star rating, with so many shoppers in love with its classic, functional design that's compelled many reviewers to deem it "the perfect suit."

Calvin Klein Pleated One-Piece Swimsuit

Shop now: $49 (Originally $108); amazon.com

A Calvin Klein suit that's 55 percent off? I'm in. This no-frills one-piece is the wear-everywhere bathing suit your swimwear collection is missing. It has a simple square neckline and front ruching that camouflages and flatters your figure. Plus, it's made with fabric that provides UPF 50+ protection and has sewn-in cups for added support.

RXRXCOCO Shirred Bandeau Bikini

Shop now: $24 (Originally $33); amazon.com

We love a suit that you can wear on a regular ol' day, too, and this super cute bandeau bikini is just that. It comes with high-waisted bottoms that offer just the right amount of tummy control, plus a smocked spaghetti top that you can just as easily wear with denim shorts and sandals for a rooftop brunch.

Upopby Vintage Push-Up One-Piece

Shop now: $31 (Originally $61); amazon.com

It's no wonder this Upopby one-piece has been crowned one of the "most flattering swimsuits" on Amazon by so many shoppers. Its front ruching gives a shaping effect while adjustable straps and padded cups add unmatched functionality. As one shopper sums it up, " nice cut and comfortable suit that looks great" context="body" sid=""/]." Really, that's all one could want, right? Right.

Hilor Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit

Shop now: $34 (Originally $43); amazon.com

This one-piece has an Amazon's Choice badge for a reason: It's so darn good. Like many of the others featured here, this Hilor suit has a sleek, simple design that includes a ruched front and adjustable straps. It usually costs $43, which isn't bad for a great swimsuit, but during Prime Day, you can scoop it up for $34.

Meyeeka Scoop-Neck Monokini One-Piece

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

If you want to show a little skin without fully committing to a bikini, this Meyeeka monokini is for you. Cutouts are trending for summer 2022, so this one's truly a no-brainer if you want a 'gram-friendly suit that's going to rack in all the likes.

AMOURRI Vintage Underwire High-Waisted Swimsuit

Shop now: $36 (Originally $60); amazon.com

If retro is your vibe, this vintage-inspired high-waisted two-piece is for you. The halter top comes with padded cups and underwire detailing, while the high-waisted, medium-coverage bottoms have a ruched front that's super flattering.