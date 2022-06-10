Amazon Just Added 1,000+ New Fashion Deals to Its Summer Style Section, With Prices Starting at $5
It's officially Friday. You made it through another long week, and now you can enjoy a sunny summer weekend with family and friends. To celebrate, Amazon added more than a thousand new deals to its summer style section, and we rounded up the best options from customer-loved brands, all under $80.
The list includes clothes, shoes, and accessories from Levi's, Adidas, Circus by Sam Edelman, and more. You'll find casual shorts and tees, breezy sundresses, trendy sandals, and even a pair of $5 sunglasses. Keep scrolling to check out all 10 of our picks, and browse Amazon's entire summer fashion sale, here.
Shop Summer Fashion Deals Under $80:
- Lavotti Square Sunglasses, $5 (Originally $11)
- Hount Loose-Fit Tank Top With Pocket, $15 (Originally $30)
- Daily Ritual Pull-On Supersoft Terry Shorts, $19 (Originally $25)
- Milumia V-Neck Sleeveless Lace-Trim Blouse, $20 (Originally $28)
- Levi's High-Waisted Mom Shorts, $24 with coupon (Originally $60)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Slide Sandal, $25 (Originally $75)
- Ecowish V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Lace Mini Dress, $39 (Originally $46)
- Prettygarden Halter-Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Belt, $41 (Originally $46)
- Adidas Originals Samoa Sneakers, $63 (Originally $85)
- House of Want Chill Framed Clutch, $76 (Originally $108)
You can never have too many comfortable tees, and shoppers especially love the Hount Loose-Fit Tank Top that's on sale for $15. Available in 36 colors and patterns, the breezy top has a crew neckline, chest pocket on one side, rounded hemline, and two subtle side slits. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect summer tank top" because it has "great coverage" and "cuts perfectly under the arm."
Shop now: $15 (Originally $30); amazon.com
To pair with your new tank top, grab the Levi's High-Waisted Mom Shorts, which cost just $24 thanks to an on-site coupon. The vintage-inspired shorts have a relaxed shape, zipper fly, and functional pockets on both the front and the back. They come in four washes, including three shades of blue and black. A reviewer called them the "shorts [they've] been searching for" since they "aren't too tight" on the thighs.
Shop now: $24 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com
For formal occasions, consider the Prettygarden Sleeveless Maxi Dress. It comes in 28 colors and patterns and is made from a viscose material that a shopper said is "lightweight but hangs nicely." The dress has a halter neckline, elastic waistband with a fabric belt, and a tiered skirt with a high-low hemline. You can dress it up for a summer wedding with heeled sandals and a clutch, or dress it down for a casual night out with flat sandals and a denim jacket.
Shop now: $41 (Originally $46); amazon.com
Moving on to shoes and accessories, these Circus by Sam Edelman slide sandals are going for a whopping 67 percent off. The trendy, faux leather shoes have a square toe and two ruched bands across the top, and they come in six pastel colors. They would look great with a swimsuit and cover-up at the beach or a floral dress on a night out.
Shop now: $25 (Originally $75); amazon.com
Finishing off with a bag, the House of Want Chill Framed Clutch screams summertime. It's made from faux leather in a woven design with a hinged top closure and oversized chain shoulder strap. It's big enough to fit all your essentials for the day, but not too large that it'll become uncomfortable to carry. And thanks to the bag's crisp, white color palette, it'll go with endless outfit combinations this summer.
Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); amazon.com
You won't find better fashion deals than these, so start your weekend off right with Amazon's massive summer style sale. Future you will thank me.