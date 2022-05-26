These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
If you're spending time with family and friends this Memorial Day weekend, you may not get around to shopping the holiday sales. That's why we recommend checking out the deals ahead of time, and trust us, there are already tons of options to get excited about. Amazon discounted thousands of clothes, shoes, and accessories, and we sifted through all these Memorial Day sales to bring you the 15 best summer fashion options under $50.
The list includes customer-loved shorts, dresses, sandals, and bags, starting at just $10. You'll find pieces from beloved brands like Levi's, Calvin Klein, Z Supply, Reebok, and more. Keep scrolling to read more about the incredible under-$50 Memorial Day fashion deals you can shop at Amazon ahead of the long weekend.
Shop Under-$50 Early Memorial Day Fashion Deals:
- Hanes Sweat Shorts With Pockets, $10 (Originally $16)
- Iuga High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Pockets, $16 with coupon (Originally $30)
- LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Top, $16 (Originally $20)
- Core 10 Standard-Fit Knit Waistband 2-in-1 Woven Running Short, $16 (Originally $30)
- Isabelle Functional Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag, $16 (Originally $18)
- Funkymonkey Adjustable Double-Buckle Slide Sandals, $20 (Originally $23)
- CiciBird Short-Sleeve Button-Down Peplum Blouse, $21 (Originally $40)
- Honeydew Intimates Jersey and Lace Shorts and Tank Pajama Set, $27 (Originally $38)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette, $27 (Originally $38)
- Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $30 (Originally $60)
- House of Want H.O.W. We Fashion Bag, $30 (Originally $98)
- Reebok Princess Sneaker, $37 (Originally $50)
- Z Supply Denny T-Shirt Dress, $43 (Originally $72)
- Dream Pairs Closed-Toe Espadrille Wedge Sandals, $47 (Originally $53)
- BerryGo Embroidered V-Neck Button-Down Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $47 (Originally $60)
Starting off with a summer must-have, the Iuga High-Waisted Biker Shorts are on sale for $16 thanks to an on-site coupon. The popular bike shorts come in 15 colors and patterns and sizes XS through 3XL. They're made from a breathable and stretchy material that a shopper said "feels soft like butter," and they have two convenient side pockets with an extra hidden pocket in the waistband.
Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com
Another warm weather staple, the LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Top is on sale for an impressive $16. Available in 41 colors and sizes XS through 3X, the tank can be worn with everything from shorts to jeans to flowy skirts, making it an exceptionally versatile wardrobe staple. It has more than 12,400 five-star ratings, and one reviewer even called it the "best tank top" they've ever owned.
Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com
If comfortable dresses are more your thing, look no further than the Z Supply Denny T-Shirt Dress, which is going for 40 percent off. It's made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and rayon, and it comes in sizes XS through large. The crewneck, short-sleeve dress has a knot detail on one side of the hemline for extra flair. Throw it on with a pair of comfortable sneakers and a tote bag, and you're ready for even the hottest of summer days.
Shop now: $43 (Originally $72); amazon.com
One of the most unbelievable clothing deals on the list, the fan-favorite Levi's 501 Original Shorts are on sale for $30, which is half-off the original price. The flattering high-waisted denim cutoffs come in a variety of 27 different washes, each with a 3-inch inseam and a button fly. One reviewer called the shorts "absolutely perfect," adding that they "make your waist and butt look amazing."
Shop now: $30 (Originally $60); amazon.com
And for the biggest accessory deal, the House of Want We Fashion Bag is going for 70 percent off. The cream-colored faux-leather shoulder bag comes with a chunky gold strap, and it has a foldover flap with a magnetic closure, so your belongings stay secure. You can wear the bag casually with a pair of denim shorts and a graphic tee, or dress it up with a printed midi dress and heeled sandals.
Shop now: $30 (Originally $98); amazon.com
Finding summer sandals that are both cute and comfortable can take some digging, but these Espadrille Wedges from Dream Pairs check both boxes — and they're on sale for $47. They come in both bold colors and neutral tones, so you can decide whether you want them to serve as an accent piece or an everyday shoe. The wedges are a great practical-yet-stylish option, especially if you're heading into the office this summer. A shopper even confirmed that they're "comfortable to be in all day."
Shop now: $47 (Originally $53); amazon.com
Before the Memorial Day shopping rush begins, take advantage of these early deals, and check out Amazon's entire fashion sale, here.