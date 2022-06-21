Fashion Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love Including mini and midi dresses in breezy silhouettes. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy When the hot and sticky days of summer arrive, there's one fashionable way to beat the heat: a breezy sundress. Not only do summer dresses make you instantly look put together, but they also allow for more airflow to keep you as cool as possible. Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a plethora of cute sundresses, and we rounded up five customer-loved options for $50 or less. The list includes mini and midi dresses in sleeveless and short-sleeve silhouettes, along with a variety of colors, fabrics, and patterns to choose from. Keep scrolling to read more about five fan-favorite Amazon dresses that'll make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, starting at just $17. Shop Amazon Summer Dresses Under $50: Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress, $17–$21 (Originally $22) Floerns Cherry Print A-Line Cami Mini Dress, $24 BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress, $33 Goodthreads Washed Linen Blend Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress, $44 The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $50 Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress Courtesy Daily Ritual sleeveless midi dress If you're looking for something easy and comfortable, go with the Daily Ritual sleeveless midi dress. Available in 11 colors and sizes XS through XXL, the V-neck dress has a rounded, high-low hemline with subtle side slits and an exposed seam down the middle of the back. It also comes in two fabric options — a standard rayon and elastane blend or a sustainably sourced variation. And according to one shopper, the stretchy material is "incredibly soft and comfortable, like pajama fabric." Shop now: $17–$21 (Originally $22); amazon.com Floerns Cherry Print A-Line Cami Mini Dress Courtesy sleeveless cherry-print mini dress For a funkier vibe, check out this sleeveless cherry-print mini dress that's just $24. Made with rayon fabric (the brand notes that the material has no stretch), the A-line dress has a square neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a zipper closure up the back. You can dress it down with white sneakers and a denim jacket, or wear it out at night with heeled sandals and hoop earrings. A reviewer confirmed that it's "very comfy and breezy, and not too short." Shop now: $24; amazon.com BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Courtesy ruched mini dress Another sleeveless option, this soft and stretchy ruched mini dress is the best-selling night out dress on Amazon. It fits tightly with a tulip hemline and comes in 37 colors, including bright and neutral tones, and up to size XL. While this dress would look great with heels and a clutch for an evening event, it can also be worn during the day with sneakers and a tote bag. One customer said it's the "cutest, most versatile dress" they own. Shop now: $33; amazon.com Goodthreads Washed Linen Blend Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress Courtesy Goodthreads peasant dress If you prefer a slight sleeve, this Goodthreads peasant dress is a great choice that's "lightweight and good for the hot weather," according to a reviewer. Available in 20 summer-ready colors and patterns, it's made from a breathable blend of linen and cotton. The flowy V-neck dress has flutter sleeves, side pockets, and two tiers sewn into the fabric to ensure even the lightest colors aren't see-through (reviewers confirm) Throw it on with sandals and a crossbody bag, and you're ready to head out the door. Shop now: $44; amazon.com The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Courtesy midi style from The Drop You can't go wrong with a summer slip dress moment, and this midi style from The Drop has rave reviews. Available in 20 colors and patterns, the silky dress features a V-neckline in both the front and the back, adjustable spaghetti straps, and slits on both sides. Plus, it's available in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 5X. A shopper called it a "spring and summer staple," adding that it "doesn't feel or look cheap." Shop now: $50; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit