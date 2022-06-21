Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love

When the hot and sticky days of summer arrive, there's one fashionable way to beat the heat: a breezy sundress. Not only do summer dresses make you instantly look put together, but they also allow for more airflow to keep you as cool as possible. Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a plethora of cute sundresses, and we rounded up five customer-loved options for $50 or less.

The list includes mini and midi dresses in sleeveless and short-sleeve silhouettes, along with a variety of colors, fabrics, and patterns to choose from. Keep scrolling to read more about five fan-favorite Amazon dresses that'll make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, starting at just $17.