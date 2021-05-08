Amazon Just Dropped Its Summer Style Guide, and It’s Full of Trendy Dresses for Under $40
While it's not officially summer yet, it's never too early to get your wardrobe ready for the warm days ahead. Luckily, Amazon just dropped its summer style guide, and the curated section has tons of cute summer dresses for under $40.
From simple t-shirt dresses to floral-printed wrap minis to flowing maxis, the summer fashion storefront has options for all different styles and occasions. Keep scrolling to check out 10 top-rated Amazon dresses for under $40.
The Best Summer Dresses on Amazon
- Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress, $21
- Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress, $23
- Relipop Short-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress, $25
- Qearal Floral Sleeveless Mini Dress with Pockets, $26
- Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $28
- Berydress A-Line Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress, $29
- Mitilly Sleeveless V-Neck Button Down Swing Dress, $29 with coupon (Originally $40)
- Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress, $31
- Dokotoo Long-Sleeve V-Neck Floral Print Mini Dress, $35 (Originally $40)
- Prettygarden V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress, $39
If you're looking for a casual summer dress that's especially stylish, consider this printed spaghetti strap fit-and-flare option from Amazon's in-house label Wild Meadow. It comes in five different patterns, each made from a soft and smooth blend of rayon and spandex. The dress has a V-neckline and is fitted through the chest area before flaring out at the waist.
Shop now: $23; amazon.com
Another cute summer find, this t-shirt dress with a subtle front pocket is the versatile basic your wardrobe needs. It comes in seven neutral tones, so you can pair it with any comfortable sneakers or lightweight jackets in your closet. On most people, the hemline hits around the mid-thigh area with small slits on either side.
“This super soft terry is so comfortable and so flattering,” one reviewer wrote. “These dresses fit well, are comfortable, and [they’re] perfect for working at home and running errands. After buying this one, I came back and bought more colors.”
Shop now: $31; amazon.com
Available in 14 colorful patterns, this wrap maxi dress is a great formal option for summer weddings or events. It's made from a lightweight chiffon material — complete with a flowy hemline — and has a matching fabric belt, plus a high slit on one side. One shopper wrote that it "fit perfectly and was beyond flattering."
Shop now: $39; amazon.com
Hot, sunny days will be here before you know it, and you'll be glad you stocked up on breezy dresses in advance. Shop more popular under-$40 dresses, below, or check out Amazon's summer style guide to browse the full selection.
Shop now: $21; amazon.com
Shop now: $25; amazon.com
Shop now: $26; amazon.com
Shop now: $28; amazon.com
Shop now: $29; amazon.com
Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com
Shop now: $35 (Originally $40); amazon.com