Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends

Including breezy dresses, flattering swimsuits, and comfortable sandals starting at $20.

Eden Lichterman
Published on June 19, 2022

Amazon Summer Style Guide
At the start of every season, Amazon transforms its fashion section into a hub for the hottest new trends. And now that summer is finally here, the site has fully transitioned to a curated selection of warm-weather clothes and shoes, including breezy sundresses, flattering swimwear, cute sandals, vibrant sneakers, and trendy tops.

For each category, we rounded up five standout options starting at just $20. You'll find flowy midi and mini dresses, bright-colored one-pieces and bikinis, lightweight tees and blouses, and comfortable sandals and sneakers. Keep scrolling to read more about each summer fashion curation, and treat yourself to a few new pieces for the months ahead.

Shop Breezy Dresses:

Zesica sundress
One of the easiest ways to stay cool on a sticky-hot summer day is to wear a dress. Whether you prefer minis, midis, or maxis, a loose-fitting sundress will make you look put-together while keeping you comfortable. Amazon's selection includes customer favorites like this $40 Anrabess tiered maxi with pockets and this $44 Goodthreads linen mini.

Shop Flattering Swimsuits:

Cupshe wrap color block swimsuit
If you're planning to lay by the pool or hit the beach this summer, you might as well invest in a new swimsuit or two. This summer is all about vibrant swimwear, and Amazon has tons of bright options, like this Cupshe color-blocked wrap one-piece and the Suuksess high-waisted bikini that comes in 28 color and pattern combinations.

Shop Trendy Tops:

Sweatyrocks knit cropped peplum tank top
An easy way to spice up outfits this season is with an on-trend top that you can pair with simple jeans and shorts. Go the crop-top route for $20 with this sleeveless space-dye knit top, or add a new flowy blouse to your wardrobe, like the Romwe V-neck striped floral blouse.

Shop Flat and Heeled Sandals:

Vince Camuto Shamira Woven Sandal
Summer is the season of pedicures and sandals, and Amazon is overflowing with comfy-cute shoes for reasonable prices. Case in point: These Vince Camuto woven sandals are 39 percent off, while select colors of these chunky Franco Sarto espadrille wedges are on sale (some with an on-site coupon). If you're looking for a flat option, go with the FunkyMonkey double buckle ones, which are number one best-sellers.

Shop Summer Sneakers:

New Balance Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
If you're more of a sneakers person, Amazon has tons of summer-ready options from brands like Adidas, Superga, Reebok, Puma, and New Balance. For a simple everyday shoe, go with the classic Superga sneakers that are on sale for $50 in the white colorway, and for some bold accents, check out these multicolor Puma sneakers while they're 20 percent off.

