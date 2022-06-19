Fashion Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends Including breezy dresses, flattering swimsuits, and comfortable sandals starting at $20. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 19, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images At the start of every season, Amazon transforms its fashion section into a hub for the hottest new trends. And now that summer is finally here, the site has fully transitioned to a curated selection of warm-weather clothes and shoes, including breezy sundresses, flattering swimwear, cute sandals, vibrant sneakers, and trendy tops. For each category, we rounded up five standout options starting at just $20. You'll find flowy midi and mini dresses, bright-colored one-pieces and bikinis, lightweight tees and blouses, and comfortable sandals and sneakers. Keep scrolling to read more about each summer fashion curation, and treat yourself to a few new pieces for the months ahead. Shop Breezy Dresses: Courtesy One of the easiest ways to stay cool on a sticky-hot summer day is to wear a dress. Whether you prefer minis, midis, or maxis, a loose-fitting sundress will make you look put-together while keeping you comfortable. Amazon's selection includes customer favorites like this $40 Anrabess tiered maxi with pockets and this $44 Goodthreads linen mini. Anrabess Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress With Pockets, $40 Kirundo One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress, $40 Zesica Spaghetti-Strap Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $42 with coupon (Originally $44) Goodthreads Washed Linen Blend Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress, $44 English Factory Knit Woven Mixed Mini Dress, $60 Shop Flattering Swimsuits: Courtesy If you're planning to lay by the pool or hit the beach this summer, you might as well invest in a new swimsuit or two. This summer is all about vibrant swimwear, and Amazon has tons of bright options, like this Cupshe color-blocked wrap one-piece and the Suuksess high-waisted bikini that comes in 28 color and pattern combinations. Moshengqi High-Waisted Bikini Set, $29 Cupshe One-Piece V-Neck Ruched Swimsuit, $30 Cupshe One-Piece Wrap Swimsuit, $33 Suuksess High-Waisted Bikini Set, $36 Aleumdr Two-Piece Bandeau Bikini Set, $38 Shop Trendy Tops: Courtesy An easy way to spice up outfits this season is with an on-trend top that you can pair with simple jeans and shorts. Go the crop-top route for $20 with this sleeveless space-dye knit top, or add a new flowy blouse to your wardrobe, like the Romwe V-neck striped floral blouse. SweatyRocks Sleeveless Space Dye Knit Crop Top, $20 Romwe Crewneck Striped Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $21 SweatyRocks Knit V-Neck Peplum Cropped Tank Top, $23 Romwe V-Neck Striped Floral Blouse, $23 The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top, $40 Shop Flat and Heeled Sandals: Courtesy Summer is the season of pedicures and sandals, and Amazon is overflowing with comfy-cute shoes for reasonable prices. Case in point: These Vince Camuto woven sandals are 39 percent off, while select colors of these chunky Franco Sarto espadrille wedges are on sale (some with an on-site coupon). If you're looking for a flat option, go with the FunkyMonkey double buckle ones, which are number one best-sellers. FunkyMonkey Double-Buckle Adjustable Flat Sandals, $20 (Originally $23) Vince Camuto Shamira Woven Heeled Sandal, $60 (Originally $99) Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $83 with coupon (Originally $110) Sam Edelman Women's Ariane Slides, $120 Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandal, $125 Shop Summer Sneakers: Courtesy If you're more of a sneakers person, Amazon has tons of summer-ready options from brands like Adidas, Superga, Reebok, Puma, and New Balance. For a simple everyday shoe, go with the classic Superga sneakers that are on sale for $50 in the white colorway, and for some bold accents, check out these multicolor Puma sneakers while they're 20 percent off. Adidas Bravada Sneaker, $45 (Originally $55) Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $50 (Originally $65) Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker, $49 (Originally $54) Puma Future Rider Sneaker, $64 (Originally $80) New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe, $80 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit