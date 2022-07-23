Fashion These Are the Must-Have Fashion Trends of Summer 2022, According to an Amazon Stylist Shop them all for less than $70. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 23, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Amazon We're halfway through summer, but don't worry, there's still over a month of warm weather left to dress for. And if you could use a little guidance on the season's biggest trends, Brooklyn-based Amazon Stylist Brittani is here to help with her four favorite summer styles you can shop from Amazon's in-house brand, The Drop. Brittani's top trends include statement blazers, tennis-inspired fashion, matching sets, and one-piece outfits. Here's what you should know about each summer fashion category and how to stock up on styles from The Drop for less than $70. Statement Blazers Whether you're wearing shorts and a T-shirt or a flowy dress, a structured blazer will instantly elevate your look. As Brittani put it, "Blazers have the power to dress up a casual look in seconds flat." The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $70 The Drop Karina Cropped Boxy Blazer, $70 The Drop Rumi Elongated Vest, $70 You can't go wrong with the Blake Long Blazer, which comes in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X. It has a long, notched collar, single button on the front, two flap pockets, and a vent on the back. To channel your inner "cool girl," take a note from Brittani and roll up the sleeves, wear it with bike shorts and tank top, and finish off the look with a crossbody bag and colorful sunnies. Courtesy Shop now: $70; amazon.com Tenniscore Tennis skirts have been trending for a while now, and they'll keep you cool while looking cute on hot summer days. The Drop Rya Short-Sleeve Polo Bodysuit, $30 The Drop Louise Pleated Mini Skirt With Hidden Shorts, $45 The Drop Quinn Cropped Zip-Front Jacket, $60 With the chic look of a pleated skirt and the comfort of spandex shorts, this mini skirt with built-in shorts underneath is an athleisure lover's dream. It's available in navy and white and comes in sizes XXS through 5X. To fully commit to the tenniscore theme, wear this skirt with a polo bodysuit and matching zip-front jacket. For a more casual look, style it with a simple tank top or T-shirt. Either way, the skirt makes it easier to exercise or just "walk up the stairs," Brittani said. Courtesy Shop now: $45; amazon.com Matching Sets One of the easiest ways to get in the summer spirit is with a bright-colored matching set. "When my schedule gets hectic, matching sets allow me to create stylish looks with minimal effort," Brittani wrote, and we couldn't agree more. The Drop Ami Cropped Halter-Neck Jacquard Sweater Top, $40 The Drop Ami Fitted Jacquard Mini Sweater Skirt, $45 The Drop Flora Cropped Collared Ruched-Front Top, $40 The Drop Hunter Pull-On Ribbed Side-Slit Flare Pant, $50 Thanks to this knit tank top and fitted mini skirt set in a groovy yellow pattern, you can truly embody sunshine. Both pieces are made from a blend of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool, and come in The Drop's typical size range from XXS through 5X. Brittani styles the pieces with a bright orange bag and flat sandals, but you can also wear them separately with other items in your wardrobe. Courtesy Shop now: $40; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $45; amazon.com One-Piece Looks One-and-done rompers make getting dressed a breeze. All you need is a pair of shoes and a handbag, and you're ready to head out the door. The Drop Azelia Towel Terry Short-Sleeve Romper, $50 The Drop Karla Utility Vintage Short Jumpsuit, $60 The Drop @caralynmirand Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit, $67–$75 This terry cloth short-sleeve romper combines the style of a collared shirt with the comfort of a swimsuit cover-up. Available in sizes XXS through 5X and two pastel colors, the one-piece features functional buttons down the front and a removable fabric belt. Plus, Brittani said it has a "'70s vibe that is trending right now." Wear it with white sneakers, a tote bag, and retro-inspired sunglasses for a summer day. Courtesy Shop now: $50; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit