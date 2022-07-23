These Are the Must-Have Fashion Trends of Summer 2022, According to an Amazon Stylist

Shop them all for less than $70.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 23, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Summer Fashion Trends
Photo: Courtesy Amazon

We're halfway through summer, but don't worry, there's still over a month of warm weather left to dress for. And if you could use a little guidance on the season's biggest trends, Brooklyn-based Amazon Stylist Brittani is here to help with her four favorite summer styles you can shop from Amazon's in-house brand, The Drop.

Brittani's top trends include statement blazers, tennis-inspired fashion, matching sets, and one-piece outfits. Here's what you should know about each summer fashion category and how to stock up on styles from The Drop for less than $70.

Statement Blazers

Whether you're wearing shorts and a T-shirt or a flowy dress, a structured blazer will instantly elevate your look. As Brittani put it, "Blazers have the power to dress up a casual look in seconds flat."

You can't go wrong with the Blake Long Blazer, which comes in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X. It has a long, notched collar, single button on the front, two flap pockets, and a vent on the back. To channel your inner "cool girl," take a note from Brittani and roll up the sleeves, wear it with bike shorts and tank top, and finish off the look with a crossbody bag and colorful sunnies.

Amazon Stylist Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Tenniscore

Tennis skirts have been trending for a while now, and they'll keep you cool while looking cute on hot summer days.

With the chic look of a pleated skirt and the comfort of spandex shorts, this mini skirt with built-in shorts underneath is an athleisure lover's dream. It's available in navy and white and comes in sizes XXS through 5X. To fully commit to the tenniscore theme, wear this skirt with a polo bodysuit and matching zip-front jacket. For a more casual look, style it with a simple tank top or T-shirt. Either way, the skirt makes it easier to exercise or just "walk up the stairs," Brittani said.

Amazon Stylist Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Matching Sets

One of the easiest ways to get in the summer spirit is with a bright-colored matching set. "When my schedule gets hectic, matching sets allow me to create stylish looks with minimal effort," Brittani wrote, and we couldn't agree more.

Thanks to this knit tank top and fitted mini skirt set in a groovy yellow pattern, you can truly embody sunshine. Both pieces are made from a blend of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool, and come in The Drop's typical size range from XXS through 5X. Brittani styles the pieces with a bright orange bag and flat sandals, but you can also wear them separately with other items in your wardrobe.

Amazon Stylist Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Amazon Stylist Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

One-Piece Looks

One-and-done rompers make getting dressed a breeze. All you need is a pair of shoes and a handbag, and you're ready to head out the door.

This terry cloth short-sleeve romper combines the style of a collared shirt with the comfort of a swimsuit cover-up. Available in sizes XXS through 5X and two pastel colors, the one-piece features functional buttons down the front and a removable fabric belt. Plus, Brittani said it has a "'70s vibe that is trending right now." Wear it with white sneakers, a tote bag, and retro-inspired sunglasses for a summer day.

Amazon Stylist Summer Trends
Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100
This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100
Amazon Linen
Thanks to This Secret Amazon Section, You Can Stock Up on Breezy Linen Fashion for Under $70
Amazon fashion summer editor's picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This Is What I'm Adding to My Summer Wardrobe for Under $100
TikTok Spring Fashion Trends
These 10 Spring Fashion Trends Are Taking Over TikTok Right Now
Amazon spring fashion section
Amazon Just Dropped Its Spring Fashion Section — Here's What to Shop
Hurry! Now’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 10 Best Under-$50 Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight
Hurry! Now's Your Last Chance to Shop the 10 Best Under-$50 Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight
Fashion Linen Shirt
The 8 Best Linen Shirts for Summer
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Madewell Secret Stock Sale
Madewell Secretly Launched Double Discounts on 2,000+ Sale Items — Now Up to 70% Off
Amazon Shoppers Get “Tons of Compliments” on This $35 TikTok-Viral 2-Piece Set
Amazon Shoppers Get "Tons of Compliments" on This $35 TikTok-Viral 2-Piece Set
Amazon Fashion Prime Day Deals Under $50
Amazon Prime Day Is Full of Under-$50 Fashion Deals — These Are the 10 Best Starting at $9
Fashion Amazon Buys
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Trendy Summer Tops — and Prices Start at $7
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone’s Feeds — Here’s How to Shop the Trend
Preppy Athleisure Is the Expensive Aesthetic Taking Over Everyone's Feeds — Here's How to Shop the Trend
Personal shopper Coastal Grandmother Fashion Story
This $5 Amazon Feature Let Me Work With a Stylist to Build the Coastal Grandmother Wardrobe of My Dreams
Amazon Skirts
This Summer Is All About Flowy Skirts, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon