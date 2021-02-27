Amazon Just Released Its List of the Biggest Spring 2021 Fashion Trends — Here’s What to Shop

While many of us are still looking at snow on the ground, spring will be here sooner than you think. And that means it's time to start switching out your heavy knits and thick sweats for lightweight loungewear and patterned pieces. Luckily, Amazon just dropped its list of the biggest spring fashion trends, and it has all the inspiration you need to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh.
According to Amazon's spring style forecast, the next few months of fashion will be full of utility-inspired looks, frilly details, bold prints, tailored pieces, voluminous silhouettes, and elevated loungewear. In the past week, we've already seen tons of celebs rocking patterns and volume. Irina Shayk wore a zebra print puffer jacket in New York City this past Monday, while Lucy Hale wore a floral print Reformation dress in Los Angeles. Selena Gomez was also spotted in an oversized duvet-like jacket while out and about in NYC.
These spring sartorial predictions are taken straight from the runway, but we found tons of styles on Amazon that will let you achieve the looks for less. Keep scrolling to check out all 30 of our Amazon fashion picks for spring 2021.