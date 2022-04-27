Amazon's Spring Fashion Deals Include $50 Sneakers From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand

Starting off with the most impressive deal on the list, this pair of pull-on shorts is just $8, which is 61 percent off the original price. Available in 10 colors and patterns, the shorts are mostly made from rayon with a hint of spandex for some stretch. They have an elastic waistband, side pockets, and subtle slits on both leg openings. You can wear them as loungewear around the house with a comfy tank or tee, and then throw over a lightweight jacket and a pair of sneakers to head out the door.