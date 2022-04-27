Amazon's Spring Fashion Deals Include $50 Sneakers From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand
If you've already sorted through your existing spring wardrobe, now is the time to fill in the gaps with a few new pieces. Whether you could use a new pair of shorts, a breezy dress, or versatile sandals, Amazon's fashion sale section has you covered with trendy styles for less. And we found 10 incredible clothing, shoe, and accessory deals, starting at $7.
The list includes options from premium brands, like Steve Madden and New Balance, as well as deals from Amazon's in-house brands, including Amazon Essentials and The Drop. You'll find customer-loved athleisure, spring-ready skirts and dresses, and elevated accessories. Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 best Amazon spring fashion deals to shop this week.
Shop Spring Fashion on Sale:
- Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Knit Pull-On Short, $8 (Originally $20)
- Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Dolphin Short, $9 (Originally $16)
- Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt, $11 (Originally $20)
- Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Slim Bootcut Yoga Pant, $14 (Originally $25)
- Core 10 by Reebok Activchill Fitted Tank, $16 (Originally $30)
- Wild Meadow Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $19 (Originally $25)
- The Drop Jerry Wide-Hem Elastic-Back Pull-On Midi Skirt, $21 (Originally $45)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Carolina Sandal, $34 (Originally $50)
- Steve Madden Breslin Clutch Crossbody Bag, $46 (Originally $53)
- New Balance FuelCore Nitrel V1 Trail Running Shoe, $50 (Originally $80)
Starting off with the most impressive deal on the list, this pair of pull-on shorts is just $8, which is 61 percent off the original price. Available in 10 colors and patterns, the shorts are mostly made from rayon with a hint of spandex for some stretch. They have an elastic waistband, side pockets, and subtle slits on both leg openings. You can wear them as loungewear around the house with a comfy tank or tee, and then throw over a lightweight jacket and a pair of sneakers to head out the door.
Shop now: $8 (Originally $20); amazon.com
For more formal occasions, consider adding this midi skirt from The Drop to your spring rotation while it's 53 percent off. It comes in both bright colors and neutral shades, so you'll be able to find a style that fits with your wardrobe. The skirt has an elastic waistband and ruffled hemline, and is made from a blend of polyester and elastane. You can wear it with everything from a basic tee and sneakers to a sleeveless blouse and heels.
Shop now: $21 (Originally $45); amazon.com
If you already have your warm-weather clothes covered, opt instead for a new handbag, like this Steve Madden style. Available in blush and black, the faux-leather purse comes with a detachable crossbody strap and embellished zipper pouch. It also has a magnetic snap closure to keep your belongings safe. Since you can wear it as both a clutch and crossbody, this purse will easily transition from day to night.
Shop now: $46 (Originally $53); amazon.com
Rounding out the list with a pair of "genuinely comfortable" sneakers, as one shopper put it, these New Balance running shoes are on sale for $50. Jennifer Aniston recently wore a pair from the brand, and Katie Holmes is also a fan of the popular sneakers. The running shoes on sale come in five color combinations, and they're designed with cushioned insoles and textured outsoles for traction. You can certainly wear them to work out, but they'd also look great with a pair of jeans and a simple tee.
Shop now: $50 (Originally $80); amazon.com
With such low prices, these spring fashion deals won't last for long, so be sure to add your favorites to cart and check out all of Amazon's must-see sale picks, here.