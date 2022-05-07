Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Fashion Sale, Including Paige Jeans for 49% Off

If you're in the market for new non-loungewear pieces, look no further than this Moon River Peplum Top that's on sale for $48. The dusty pink blouse is made from a slinky, lightweight fabric, and has a sweetheart neckline with a bow, puff sleeves with elastic cuffs, and elastic on the back with another fabric tie. You can wear it casually with a pair of jeans and sneakers or dress it up with a mini skirt and heels.