Amazon Is Offering 2-Hour Delivery In Time for the Holidays

Perfection takes time. So we're not rushing you to finish your holiday shopping, and neither is Amazon. Some retailers are already cutting off the shipping deadlines for receiving gifts by Christmas day, but you can literally wait until Christmas Eve (yes, we know it's on a Sunday) to place your order, and Amazon will still get it to you on time.

How exactly is that possible? Well, Amazon has been known to do anything (and everything) to get packages delivered in record time. And they're going above and beyond for the holidays. Here are the important dates to keep in mind:

December 18: last day for standard shipping.

December 22: last day for two-day shipping.

December 23: last day for one-day shipping.

December 24: last day for same-day delivery (order by 9:30 am local time or earlier).

And Prime members get to enjoy all of those shipping services for free. Don't feel bad if you're not already a part of the team. You can still sign up and get a free 30-day trial. All year long, Prime members get to enjoy free two-day shipping on select items. And Amazon is being extra nice for the holiday season. With Prime Now, members get free two-hour delivery on December 24. No, that was not a typo. When Prime members place their eligible orders by 9:00 pm (local time) or earlier on December 24, Amazon will deliver it within two hours for free.

So go ahead, take your time, and make sure you pick out the perfect present that won't end up becoming a re-gift next year. We've gathered three of our favorite deals on Amazon below.