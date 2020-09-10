One Waist-Defining Detail on This Sweater Dress Makes It *So* Flattering
Classic sweater dresses can be tricky to pull off. Most of the time, they hang straight and hide your body’s curves under billowing fabric. If only there was a knit dress that felt cozy and flattered your body shape at the same time. Well, it turns out that dress exists. With a tie-front belt and a soft cotton, polyester, and spandex material, the R.Vivimos knit dress on Amazon combines the comfort of a sweater dress with the shape of a bodycon — and it starts at just $22.
Over 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given this waist-defining dress a five-star review, with many gushing over the stretchy woven material and flattering tie on the front. It comes in 23 different colors and sizes ranging from S to XL; many reviewers recommend ordering a size up for added length, depending on where you prefer the hemline to hit.
“Since buying this, I've re-ordered in multiple colors,” one repeat shopper wrote. “It fits perfectly, hides any insecurities I have about my tummy, and hugs my booty nicely.”
We love a dress that makes us look and feel like our best selves. Another reviewer felt the same way, writing, “I have a larger chest and stomach and was concerned how this would fit. The tie is such a nice feature and hides the tummy and is super flattering! Love this dress!”
In addition to the unique tie-front detail, shoppers also commented on the high-quality material. “The material is somehow super-soft and structured well at the same time,” one said, while another added, “The fabric is soft and not sheer. Great purchase for the upcoming fall season.”
Other reviewers mentioned the versatility of this dress. You can pair it with heels and jewels for an event or night out, wear it with tights and boots for a daytime look in fall and winter, and even throw it on with sneakers for a casual outfit.
“It’s form fitting and very flattering. Perfect to transition from the office to happy hour. I’d buy one in every color!” a reviewer wrote.
As you think about your outfits for the next few months, you may want to add some comfy-yet-flattering pieces into the mix. One shopper called this knit, tie-front dress her “best clothing purchase from Amazon.” You can’t beat that.
