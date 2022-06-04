Amazon's Influencer-Approved Brand Just Dropped New Under-$50 Handbags for Summer

An easy way to spice up your outfits this summer is with a few on-trend accessories. Whether it's a pair of colorful sandals, a Jennifer Aniston-approved statement ring, or one of the season's 'It' bags, cute accessories have a way of taking simple outfits to the next level. So if you could use a new summer purse but don't want to dish out for a designer find, you're in luck: Amazon's influencer-approved brand, The Drop, just released new handbags for the season, and they're all $45 or less.