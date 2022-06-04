Amazon's Influencer-Approved Brand Just Dropped New Under-$50 Handbags for Summer
An easy way to spice up your outfits this summer is with a few on-trend accessories. Whether it's a pair of colorful sandals, a Jennifer Aniston-approved statement ring, or one of the season's 'It' bags, cute accessories have a way of taking simple outfits to the next level. So if you could use a new summer purse but don't want to dish out for a designer find, you're in luck: Amazon's influencer-approved brand, The Drop, just released new handbags for the season, and they're all $45 or less.
Over the past couple of years, fan-favorite content creators like Lauren Wolfe, Katie Sturino, and Caralyn Mirand have teamed up with The Drop to design their own collections that are only available for 30 hours at a time. But since these new handbags are part of the brand's Staples line, there's no time limit. That being said, we'd recommend grabbing these affordable purses now before word gets out, and they start to sell out.
Shop Under-$50 Summer Bags:
A carry-all tote is a must for summer, and The Drop's Tracy canvas style is a great choice. Made from natural-colored synthetic straw with either ivory or black fabric straps, the oversized bag is big enough to fit all of your essentials for a day of running errands or lounging at the beach. Plus, it has a magnetic snap closure and an interior zippered pocket to keep your wallet and keys secure. Not to mention, it's only $40.
On the other end of the size spectrum, the Nessa Mini Quilted Bag is the perfect mini purse for a night out. Available in black and beige, the faux-leather bag has a magnetic snap closure, an interior slip pocket, and both a top handle and removable crossbody strap. You can wear it with everything from a cocktail dress to jeans and a blouse, and it'll instantly make you look and feel sophisticated.
If shoulder bags are more your thing, check out the Keela Mini Bag, which comes in ivory, black, and brown pebbled faux leather. The timeless purse has a top zipper closure, and it comes with a removable chain strap, so you can also wear it as a crossbody. Given its simple shape and classic look, the small purse can easily transition from day to night without looking out of place. And with a $45 price tag, you might as well snag it in more than one color.
Below, scroll through even more affordable bags from Amazon The Drop's summer purse collection.