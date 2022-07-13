Fashion The Flattering Leggings Jennifer Garner Always Wears Are Marked Down for a Little Bit Longer They make your legs look miles long. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle While Angelina Jolie is wearing a $4,400 YSL tote around Rome, Jennifer Garner's off-duty look feels far more attainable and is probably something you've already worn to Pilates. When Garner isn't wearing skinny jeans and dad sneakers, she's typically wearing workout clothing by celeb-loved Alo Yoga. While the brand is usually pricey — although not nearly as expensive as other workout brands worn by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — it's marked down by up to 42 percent for Prime Day. Shop Prime Day Alo Yoga Deals: High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging, $70 (Originally $78) Lavish Bra, $43 (Originally $58) Embrace Long Sleeve Top, $43 (Originally $68) High-Waist Vapor Leggings, $98 (Originally $128) High-Waist Bike Shorts, $40 (Originally $58) Airlift Airbrush Leggings, $78 (Originally $118) Unwind Sweatpants, $68 (Originally $98) High Waist Leggings, $63 (Originally $88) Most importantly, the best-selling Alo Yoga Airbrush leggings, which sold out after being seen on everyone in Hollywood including Garner, are now under $100. (The capri version, also worn by Garner, is on sale for $70.) The leggings, named after the flattering effect they have on legs, are known to make your legs look longer than ever, which is why we're adding them straight to our cart. There's also a special Prime Day deal on Alo Yoga's sports bras, which are regarded as some of the best to actually work out in and the cutest to be seen in at brunch after. The Lavish bra is 35 percent off, and we'd definitely recommend getting one in each color while you can. There are also discounts on sweatpants, bike shorts, and long-sleeve tops from the brand — so don't miss out on these celebrity-approved athleisure discounts before Amazon's big sale ends tonight. Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals: This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals Hurry! Now's Your Last Chance to Shop the 10 Best Under-$50 Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit