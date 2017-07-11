Amazon Prime Day Has $12 Blouses and $15 Jeans

Alexis Bennett
Jul 11, 2017 @ 11:00 am

No need to wait for Black Friday. Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the retailer is offering unbelievable deals throughout the entire website. Of course, Amazon is known for being the everything store. So you'll find crazy, good discounts across the board, from appliances to books and everything else in between. But we're really excited about the amazing price tags in the clothing section.

You could stock up on blouses to wear to the office for $12. And upgrade your gym game with quality leggings that will only cost you $15. There are so many good deals that we could literally spend all day talking about each one. But we decided to save you some time and round up a few of our favorites below.

If you're ready to save big on Amazon Prime Day, check out the best fashion deals ahead.

1 of 6 Courtesy

LOSRLY Chiffon Blouses

Here's a timeless top that will live on as trends come and go. The plunging neckline shows just a hint of skin without making you feel overexposed.

$12 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Aenlley Activewear Yoga Pants

It's tough to find leggings that won't slide down while you're working out. But when you do, you stock up, honey. Plus this $14 price tag is too good to pass up.

$14 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jean

Finding a good pair of boyfriend jeans at such an amazing price is rare. You might wanna grab two pairs of this cropped style.

$20 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Tom's Ware Slim fit Zip-up Hoodie Jacket

Winter is coming. Right now is the perfect time to get a head start on purchasing some outerwear pieces, especially when they are this affordable.

$23 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Lark & Ro Classic Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress

Every woman should have a classic, black dress in her wardrobe. This one has a timeless wrap silhouette that flatter's every figure, so you'll definitely get plenty of wear out of the affordable frock.

$45 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Hount Pullover Chiffon Blouse

A black blouse is one of the most versatile pieces you could have in your closet. We love this one because you can ress it up with a skirt or pair it with your favorite jeans for an instant cool girl vibe.

$20 SHOP NOW

