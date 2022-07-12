I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals

In school, I was the type of person who always used every single second allotted for a test. I would be the first one in the room and the last one out, even if I had finished the test half an hour early. Time restraints just freak me out, so major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, where you only have a couple hours to shop, give me a bout of anxiety that I haven't felt since a multiple-choice pop quiz. I feel like I simultaneously have so much time and barely any time, which typically results in me barely shopping at all. But this year is different.

This year there are more than a handful of deals that even I, someone who barely ever shops on Amazon or new, can't resist. Amazon has been increasing its fashion offerings over the years, and now you can buy Loeffler Randall ballet flats for $150, a breezy vacation maxi dress for under $55, or a Rodarte lace dress for hundreds off retail price.

Best Fashion Writer-Approved Amazon Prime Day Deals

If you're anything like me, the thought of scouring through thousands of deals in a 48-hour period could make you break out into hives. But I've gotten over the urge to spend 47 hours and 59 minutes deciding on what the very best deals are, and instead have already narrowed it down to the very best seven fashion deals below. They're the type of deals that have made me fill up my Amazon cart for the first time in weeks, and I'll admit finding the very best fashion pieces is far better than trying to fill out the correct bubble on a multiple-choice test.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flats

I grew up hating ballet flats, but maybe that has to do with my complicated relationship with my 10 years of ballet schooling. Now that I'm free of doing endless plies for hours at a time in a hot studio in Queens, I find myself wearing my Miu Miu ballet flats I bought years ago on Net-a-Porter's end-of-year sale non-stop. I'm even considering buying Miu Miu's latest satin ballet flats, which Instagram commentators are quick to point out look just like the ones we all grew up wearing to ballet rehearsals. But they're $750, and these Loeffler Randall ballet flats on Amazon are now just $150. Balletcore is here to stay, and these are the kind of flats you can wear endlessly without being reminded of never-ending ballet rehearsal.

Shop now: $150 (Originally $250); amazon.com

Simon Miller Snap Bag

Simon Miller is the brand you see cool girls, including the Hadid sisters, wearing everywhere. But the secret is to shop the brand on Amazon, where it's typically on sale for far less than other retailers. This snap bag is essentially a fancy leather pencil case that middle-school me could only dream of one day owning, and it's extremely practical and versatile.

Shop now: $385 (Originally $550); amazon.com

Rodarte Dress With Lace Detail

I still can barely believe that Rodarte is available on Amazon, but its luxury storefront doesn't mess around, also including pieces by Oscar de La Renta and Altuzarra. This dress feels like the lace-y slip I dream about when I think of a European summer, and I feel the need to dress it down with a pair of Adidas Sambas for the ultimate Hot Girl Summer uniform.

Shop now: $828 (Originally $1,380); amazon.com

Sam Edelman Carmen Heeled Sandal

It's the summer of a million postponed weddings, and I can't be the only one who has come to the realization that they are lacking in the heel department. I mostly wear thigh-high boots or chunky platforms, which don't necessarily pair the best with a slinky vintage gown, especially when the temperature hits the high 90s. Amazon actually has a surprising amount of wedding guest heels, including these Carmen sandals by Sam Edelman for just $50. The exaggerated curvy shape reminds me of Bottega Veneta, which is pretty impressive for a pair of heels that are more than comfortably in my budget at 50 percent off.

Shop now: $50 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Stuart Weitzman Summer Wedge

It's controversial, sure, but I personally find a cork wedge sexy, and I'm glad Amal Clooney is bringing it back. Blair Waldorf famously wore a pair in Gossip Girl that I spent all of freshman year dreaming of owning. Jennifer Lopez's iconic wardrobe for "I'm Going to Be Alright" shaped my childhood and made me want to strut down the streets of Queens in a pair of cork wedges like she did. But I've actually never bought a pair myself, too concerned with what other people had to say about them. This summer that changes, and it starts with me buying these Stuart Weitzman summer wedges 25 percent off.

Shop now: $281 (Originally $375); amazon.com

English Factory Colorblock Maxi Dress

Layering is a way of life for me. I wear things backwards, inside-out, and often piled on top of each other. And because of that, summer dressing, while meant to be easy breezy, comes difficult to me. I rarely throw on a dress and just feel like myself, although that's really all you can wear when it's 101 degrees. This English Factory colorblock maxi dress, though, feels extra enough, and I think it would look great layered with gold chains and a cork wedge. And for just $54, I can't lose.

Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Free People Reina Oversized Tote

Last year felt like it was going to be this big hurrah, after what felt like an infinity of lockdowns, but this summer really feels like the one we were promised. I have so many travel plans and outdoor outings, I'm fairly overwhelmed. But the key to surviving a busy New York summer schedule is to leave the house with as many bags as possible, and I just know I could fit a picnic bag's worth of snacks in this majorly discounted Free People tote.

Shop now: $105 (Originally $198); amazon.com