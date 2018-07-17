Kate Spade, Target, and More Retailers Are Coming for Amazon Prime Day With These Major Sales

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sorry, Amazon. Other brands are not going to sit back and watch you have all of the fun on Prime Day. This year, retailers are joining in or shall we say creating some friendly competition with deals that are equally as great.

So instead of just shopping at Amazon during this year's Prime Day. You need to make sure you check out your favorite retailer's website because, chances are, they're hosting an epic sale, too.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In order to make things easier for you, we've gathered the best Prime Day competitor sales below.

VIDEO: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?