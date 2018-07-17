Kate Spade, Target, and More Retailers Are Coming for Amazon Prime Day With These Major Sales

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 17, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sorry, Amazon. Other brands are not going to sit back and watch you have all of the fun on Prime Day. This year, retailers are joining in or shall we say creating some friendly competition with deals that are equally as great.

So instead of just shopping at Amazon during this year's Prime Day. You need to make sure you check out your favorite retailer's website because, chances are, they're hosting an epic sale, too.

In order to make things easier for you, we've gathered the best Prime Day competitor sales below.

VIDEO: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Kate Spade

Now's the perfect time to get that iconic Sam bag. Just use the promo code "PRIMEDAY" to enjoy 25 percent off your purchase on July 17.

$209 (Originally $278) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Mother Denim

One of Meghan Markle's favorite denim brands has deals at up to 50 percent off at the Mid-Summer Sale on select items, no promo code needed.

SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Macy's

Score an extra 25 percent off of select items with the promo code "SHOPIT" and enjoy free shipping through July 17.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Target

You'll find ridiculously low deals across all categories during Target's one-day sale—like these $4 tank tops.

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!