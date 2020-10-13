These Celeb-Loved Calvin Klein Undies Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
As part of the #MyCalvins movement, many major celebs have stripped down and shown off their Calvin Klein undies. From Justin and Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and even Naomi Campbell, each of the brand’s campaigns is more star-studded than the next. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you don't have to be famous to stock up on Calvin Klein underwear and bras. Many of the brand’s best-selling styles are on sale at unbeatable prices.
With everything from thongs and panties to bralettes and T-shirt bras featuring the Calvin Klein logo available, you can revamp your entire underwear drawer in one fell swoop. The brand’s signature Modern Cotton Bralette, which one shopper called her “favorite bra of all time,” and the matching Modern Cotton Thong and Bikini are super discounted right now.
Plus, this lightly lined bralette that has nearly 1,500 perfect reviews is 30 percent off. You can even buy your favorite Calvin Klein undies in a pack of three or a pack of five, depending on whether you’re more of a thong or a bikini person.
Deals this good won’t last for long, so start shopping before stuff starts selling out. We know it can be difficult to decide which products to buy when there are so many incredible sales happening at once, so to help narrow down your choices, we rounded up the 10 best Calvin Klein underwear deals available during Amazon Prime Day. Shop our picks below to create a moment of your own.
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty
Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panty
Shop now: $30 (Originally $49); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty
Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Shop now: $20 (Originally $28); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Shop now: $31 (Originally $44); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Skinny Strap Bralette Bra
Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette Bra
Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Shop now: $30 (Originally $46); amazon.com